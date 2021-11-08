Fried Artichoke Hearts with Roasted Red Pepper Aïoli
A delicious appetizer for the holidays and the rest of the year.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
You've had latkes and potato croquettes, but this Hannukah, we're getting creative with our appetizers. Once you taste these Fried Artichoke Hearts with Roasted Red Pepper Aioli, we can guarantee you'll be coming back for more.
At the center of this dish is a jar of marinated artichoke hearts, which you probably already have sitting in your pantry. In true Southern fashion, we dredge the artichoke hearts in buttermilk and coat them in breadcrumbs, resulting in ultra-crispy fried bites that make the perfect vehicle for the accompanying Roasted Red Pepper Aioli. This quick aioli leans on the flavor of roasted red peppers, augmented with garlic, tomato paste, and lemon. Simply combine all the ingredients in a food processor and blend until you've achieved a smooth sauce.
You can even recycle the frying oil night after night to make more of our favorite Hannukah treats, like Homemade Potato Chips with Fried Herbs or Arancini with Pomodoro Dipping Sauce.