Fried Artichoke Hearts with Roasted Red Pepper Aïoli

You've had latkes and potato croquettes, but this Hannukah , we're getting creative with our appetizers . Once you taste these Fried Artichoke Hearts with Roasted Red Pepper Aioli, we can guarantee you'll be coming back for more.

At the center of this dish is a jar of marinated artichoke hearts, which you probably already have sitting in your pantry. In true Southern fashion, we dredge the artichoke hearts in buttermilk and coat them in breadcrumbs, resulting in ultra-crispy fried bites that make the perfect vehicle for the accompanying Roasted Red Pepper Aioli. This quick aioli leans on the flavor of roasted red peppers, augmented with garlic, tomato paste, and lemon. Simply combine all the ingredients in a food processor and blend until you've achieved a smooth sauce.