Fried Artichoke Hearts with Roasted Red Pepper Aïoli

A delicious appetizer for the holidays and the rest of the year.

By John Somerall

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

35 mins
35 mins
6
You've had latkes and potato croquettes, but this Hannukah, we're getting creative with our appetizers. Once you taste these Fried Artichoke Hearts with Roasted Red Pepper Aioli, we can guarantee you'll be coming back for more.

At the center of this dish is a jar of marinated artichoke hearts, which you probably already have sitting in your pantry. In true Southern fashion, we dredge the artichoke hearts in buttermilk and coat them in breadcrumbs, resulting in ultra-crispy fried bites that make the perfect vehicle for the accompanying Roasted Red Pepper Aioli. This quick aioli leans on the flavor of roasted red peppers, augmented with garlic, tomato paste, and lemon. Simply combine all the ingredients in a food processor and blend until you've achieved a smooth sauce.

You can even recycle the frying oil night after night to make more of our favorite Hannukah treats, like Homemade Potato Chips with Fried Herbs or Arancini with Pomodoro Dipping Sauce.

Ingredients

Roasted Red Pepper Aïoli
Fried Artichoke Hearts

Directions

  • Prepare the Roasted Red Pepper Aïoli: Combine mayonnaise, sour cream, tomato paste, lemon juice, salt, black pepper, garlic, and roasted red peppers in a food processor, and process until smooth, about 1 minute. Stir in parsley. Cover; chill until ready to serve. (Roasted Red Pepper Aïoli can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.)

  • Prepare the Fried Artichoke Hearts: Pour oil to a depth of 2 inches in a large Dutch oven; heat oil over medium to 350°F. Place flour in a medium bowl. Stir together eggs and buttermilk in a separate medium bowl until well combined. Stir together breadcrumbs, 1 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon black pepper in a third medium bowl. Working in batches, toss artichoke heart quarters in flour until well coated. Transfer to egg mixture, and toss to coat. Place in breadcrumb mixture, and toss again to coat; place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

  • Working in 3 batches, fry artichoke hearts in hot oil, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 1 minute and 30 seconds; drain on a baking sheet lined with paper towels, and immediately season to taste with salt and pepper. Keep warm in a 200°F oven. Allow oil to return to 350°F between batches. Serve hot Fried Artichoke Hearts immediately alongside Roasted Red Pepper Aïoli for dipping.

