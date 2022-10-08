Food and Recipes Recipes Fried Apple Pies Tender crust, tart apples, and a sugary-crisp coating—these are pockets of yum! By Anna Theoktisto Anna Theoktisto Anna Theoktisto is a recipe tester and developer who's been working in Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2017. Her recipes and writing have appeared in over 10 nationally distributed print publications as well as on various digital platforms. Anna's recipes have been showcased on the covers of magazines such as Food & Wine and Southern Living. Anna earned her BS in agricultural education and communication from the University of Florida and a degree in culinary arts from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. She is a member of Les Dames d'Escoffier Birmingham chapter. When not in the kitchen, Anna enjoys hiking with her son, husband, and 2 dogs. She also loves fostering puppies for a local animal rescue group. Servings: 8 Jump to recipe Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use store-bought pie crust for these fried apple pies, we suggest you make up the dough if you have the time. The shortening helps crisp up and tenderize the crust as it fries, leaving them flaky and delicate once they cool. Our Test Kitchen called these mini fried pies "as perfect as a fried apple pie could be!" And we couldn't agree more. How to Make Fried Apple Pies To make fried apple pies, start by preparing the dough. After preheating the oven to 350°F, stir together the flour, granulated sugar, and salt in a bowl. Then cut the shortening into the flour mixture. Photographer: Victor Protasio; Food Stylist: Karen Ranking; Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless Stir in the egg and buttermilk. When the dough comes together, shape it into a disk and wrap it tightly in plastic wrap before refrigerating it for at least one hour. Photographer: Victor Protasio; Food Stylist: Karen Ranking; Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless Roll out the dough on a floured work surface. Cut it into four-inch squares and place the squares onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Cover the sheet with plastic wrap, and refrigerate it. Photographer: Victor Protasio; Food Stylist: Karen Ranking; Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless Learn more: 24 Inviting Apple Pies for Every Fall Occasion Now move on to preparing the filling. In a large skillet, bring to a boil the apples, brown sugar, butter, cornstarch, ginger, and cinnamon. After the apples are tender and the mixture is thickened, remove it from the heat, and let it cool to room temperature. Work with one square of dough at a time, placing it in the palm of your hand and creating a cup shape. Put about two tablespoons of filling in the center and brush the edges of the dough with egg. Photographer: Victor Protasio; Food Stylist: Karen Ranking; Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless Put another square of dough on top, pressing down the edges to seal the pie and crimping the edges if you prefer. Repeat until all the pies are made. Arrange them all on a baking sheet, and freeze for about 15 minutes. Fill a Dutch oven with oil (about eight cups), and heat until the thermometer registers 350°F. Fry two pies at a time under they are golden brown. Don't fry too many, or the temperature of the oil will drop, and the pies won't fry. Drain them on paper towels. Stir together the granulated sugar and cinnamon, and toss the warm pies in the bowl to coat. Let cool briefly before serving, Photographer: Victor Protasio; Food Stylist: Karen Ranking; Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless Fried Apple Pies Ingredients To make the dough for fried apple pies, you will need flour, granulated sugar, salt, vegetable shortening, egg, and whole buttermilk. For the filling, you will need Honeycrisp apples, light brown sugar, unsalted butter, cornstarch, fresh ginger, cinnamon, kosher salt, and egg. In addition, you'll need more cinnamon and granulated sugar for coating, and canola oil for frying. What Do Fried Apple Pies Taste Like? These fried apple pies have a crust that is tender and crisp at the same time, with a pretty golden brown presentation. The sweet and tart apple filling gets a subtle bite from the ginger. The cinnamon sugar coating adds crunch and texture. Should You Cook Apples Before Putting in Pie? Cooking apples before putting them in pie gives them an ideal consistency. To make these fried apple pies, bring the apples to a boil with brown sugar, butter, cornstarch, ginger, and cinnamon in preparation for filling. Editorial contributions by Alesandra Dubin. Ingredients Dough 3 cups (about 12 3/4 oz.) all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface 3 Tbsp. granulated sugar 1 tsp. kosher salt ½ cup vegetable shortening, cubed 1 large egg, lightly beaten 1 cup whole buttermilk Filling 3 large (8 oz. each) Honeycrisp apples, peeled and chopped (about 3 cups) ¼ cup packed light brown sugar 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter 2 tsp. cornstarch 1 tsp. grated fresh ginger ¼ tsp. ground cinnamon Pinch of kosher salt 1 large egg, lightly beaten Additional Ingredients Canola oil, for frying ½ cup granulated sugar ½ tsp. ground cinnamon Directions Prepare the Dough: Preheat oven to 350°F. Stir together flour, granulated sugar, and salt in a large bowl until combined. Using your fingers or a pastry cutter, cut shortening into flour mixture until small pea-sized pieces remain. Stir in egg and buttermilk until dough just comes together. Shape into a disk, and wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour or up to 12 hours. Roll chilled Dough on a lightly floured work surface to 1/8-inch thickness. Cut evenly into 16 (4-inch) squares, rerolling scraps up to 2 times. Place Dough squares on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until ready to use. Prepare the Filling: Bring apples, brown sugar, butter, cornstarch, ginger, cinnamon, and salt to a boil in a large skillet over medium-high; cook, stirring often, until apples are just tender and mixture is thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour. Working with 1 Dough square at a time, place Dough in the palm of your hand, making a cup shape. Place 2 tablespoons Filling in center of Dough square. Brush edges of filled Dough with egg. Top with another Dough square, pressing edges to seal; crimp with a fork, if desired. Repeat with remaining Dough and Filling. Place pies on a baking sheet. Freeze, uncovered, until firm, about 15 minutes. Fill a large Dutch oven two-thirds full with oil. Heat over medium-high until a thermometer registers 350°F. Working in batches, fry pies 2 at a time until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes per batch. Drain on paper towels. Stir together granulated sugar and cinnamon in a large shallow bowl. Toss warm pies in cinnamon sugar to coat. Let cool 2 to 3 minutes, and serve. 