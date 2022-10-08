Jump to recipe

Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible.

While you could take a shortcut and use store-bought pie crust for these fried apple pies, we suggest you make up the dough if you have the time. The shortening helps crisp up and tenderize the crust as it fries, leaving them flaky and delicate once they cool.

Our Test Kitchen called these mini fried pies "as perfect as a fried apple pie could be!" And we couldn't agree more.

How to Make Fried Apple Pies

To make fried apple pies, start by preparing the dough. After preheating the oven to 350°F, stir together the flour, granulated sugar, and salt in a bowl. Then cut the shortening into the flour mixture.

Photographer: Victor Protasio; Food Stylist: Karen Ranking; Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless

Stir in the egg and buttermilk. When the dough comes together, shape it into a disk and wrap it tightly in plastic wrap before refrigerating it for at least one hour.

Photographer: Victor Protasio; Food Stylist: Karen Ranking; Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless

Roll out the dough on a floured work surface. Cut it into four-inch squares and place the squares onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Cover the sheet with plastic wrap, and refrigerate it.

Photographer: Victor Protasio; Food Stylist: Karen Ranking; Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless

Learn more: 24 Inviting Apple Pies for Every Fall Occasion

Now move on to preparing the filling. In a large skillet, bring to a boil the apples, brown sugar, butter, cornstarch, ginger, and cinnamon. After the apples are tender and the mixture is thickened, remove it from the heat, and let it cool to room temperature.

Work with one square of dough at a time, placing it in the palm of your hand and creating a cup shape. Put about two tablespoons of filling in the center and brush the edges of the dough with egg.

Photographer: Victor Protasio; Food Stylist: Karen Ranking; Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless

Put another square of dough on top, pressing down the edges to seal the pie and crimping the edges if you prefer. Repeat until all the pies are made. Arrange them all on a baking sheet, and freeze for about 15 minutes.

Fill a Dutch oven with oil (about eight cups), and heat until the thermometer registers 350°F. Fry two pies at a time under they are golden brown. Don't fry too many, or the temperature of the oil will drop, and the pies won't fry.

Drain them on paper towels. Stir together the granulated sugar and cinnamon, and toss the warm pies in the bowl to coat. Let cool briefly before serving,

Photographer: Victor Protasio; Food Stylist: Karen Ranking; Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless

Fried Apple Pies Ingredients

To make the dough for fried apple pies, you will need flour, granulated sugar, salt, vegetable shortening, egg, and whole buttermilk.

For the filling, you will need Honeycrisp apples, light brown sugar, unsalted butter, cornstarch, fresh ginger, cinnamon, kosher salt, and egg.

In addition, you'll need more cinnamon and granulated sugar for coating, and canola oil for frying.

What Do Fried Apple Pies Taste Like?

These fried apple pies have a crust that is tender and crisp at the same time, with a pretty golden brown presentation. The sweet and tart apple filling gets a subtle bite from the ginger. The cinnamon sugar coating adds crunch and texture.

Should You Cook Apples Before Putting in Pie?

Cooking apples before putting them in pie gives them an ideal consistency. To make these fried apple pies, bring the apples to a boil with brown sugar, butter, cornstarch, ginger, and cinnamon in preparation for filling.

Editorial contributions by Alesandra Dubin.