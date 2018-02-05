Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing Recipe

The salmon croquettes made from canned salmon that you loved as a child are all grown up now. These Salmon Cakes have a wonderful texture; the crispy exterior gives way to a firm and tender interior. For cakes with the best texture, chop the fish by hand—a food processor will quickly turn the salmon into a paste. We prefer salmon from the tail of the fish, which is thinner than most fillets and also contains a little more fat for extra flavor. The buttermilk dressing comes together quickly, but can also be made ahead and kept in the refrigerator. Tasty drizzled over a grilled chicken or a roast beef sandwich, this dressing is the ideal accompaniment to salmon cakes and a fresh green salad. These Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing are perfect for a healthy lunch or a light dinner.