Fresh Raspberry-Cream Cheese Frosting
Top off cupcakes with a homemade raspberry frosting that packs a big punch of sweet-tart flavor.
Recipe Summary
Add some extra razzle-dazzle to that cake this summer. Fresh raspberries impart a lovely pink hue to this silky cream cheese frosting, which calls for just five ingredients. This raspberry cream cheese frosting would pair wonderfully with a variety of cake flavors, from vanilla to chocolate.
While this raspberry cream cheese frosting only requires a few ingredients, we have a few tips that will help you succeed at making frosting from scratch:
1. Be sure to soften your cream cheese and butter ahead of time, but make sure they are not too soft, or the frosting will be too loose.
2. Pour the pureed raspberries through a fine mesh strainer to remove the seeds and keep the frosting silky-smooth.
3. Use sweet, seasonal berries for this frosting—this recipe would also work with strawberries.
This homemade frosting is a great way to dress up a boxed-mix cake; our recipe yields enough to frost 24 cupcakes or a layer cake. Once you've frosted your cake, refrigerate to keep the frosting at its best. The frosting itself will freeze for up to two weeks in a sealed container.