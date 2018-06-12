Fresh Peach Ice Cream
Chill out with a few scoops of homemade peach ice cream.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
This vintage frozen custard gets its divine richness from evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk. Both were once popular in the South because they required no refrigeration. Egg safety issues arose in the 80s (after this homemade peach ice cream recipe was originally published) and prompted us to use only cooked custards as an ice-cream base. Today, pasteurized eggs are widely available and eliminate concern.
Ingredients
Directions
Source
Recipe Revival: Southern Classics Reinvented for Modern Cooks (2016; Time Inc. Books)