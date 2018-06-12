Fresh Peach Ice Cream

4 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Chill out with a few scoops of homemade peach ice cream.

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
6 hrs 50 mins
Yield:
9 cups
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

This vintage frozen custard gets its divine richness from evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk. Both were once popular in the South because they required no refrigeration. Egg safety issues arose in the 80s (after this homemade peach ice cream recipe was originally published) and prompted us to use only cooked custards as an ice-cream base. Today, pasteurized eggs are widely available and eliminate concern.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together the egg yolks and sugar in a large heavy saucepan. Whisk in the milks. Cook over medium-low, stirring constantly, 15 minutes or until the mixture coats the back of a spoon. Stir in the peaches and vanilla.

    Advertisement

  • Cool completely (about 30 minutes); cover and chill at least 4 hours or up to 8 hours.

  • Pour the custard into the freezer container of a 2 1/2 to 3-quart electric ice-cream maker, and freeze according to manufacturer's instructions. (Instructions and times may vary.) Transfer to a freezer-safe container; freeze 2 hours or until firm.

Source

Recipe Revival: Southern Classics Reinvented for Modern Cooks (2016; Time Inc. Books)

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 06/27/2022