Fresh Peach Coffee Cake with Pecan Streusel Recipe
If you like coffee cake that's heavy on the crumb topping (who doesn't?), you'll love this recipe. This amazing coffee cake is scented with fragrant cinnamon and cardamom, perfect partners for the sweet, juicy peaches that take center stage in this recipe. Bake this up for your next ladies luncheon or a weekend brunch when you have overnight guests. But there is no need to save it just for a special occasion—this coffee cake is so easy to make, you can bake one up during the week for lunchbox desserts or an afternoon coffee break.