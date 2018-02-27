If you're hosting a Memorial Day or 4th of July cookout this summer, our Fresh Peach Cobbler is perfect as the dessert star. Everyone will be raving about it and asking for more. However, this homemade peach cobbler is so simple, you can make it on a random summer Sunday for a sweet treat, just as long as you have a few fresh peaches on hand.

This peach cobbler is delicious when it comes out of the oven and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, but it is just as tasty served cool. We also love the addition of ground cinnamon or nutmeg for extra flavor, but you can leave it out if you prefer. Craving a fruit cobbler when peaches aren't in season? You can easily substitute the peach slices for your favorite seasonal fruit.

Here, learn how to make a fresh peach cobbler that you'll look forward to each summer.

How to Make Fresh Peach Cobbler

Fresh peach cobbler is the ultimate crowd-pleaser—and it's easy to make in just four steps.

First, melt the butter into a baking dish. Next, combine flour, a cup of sugar, baking powder, and salt, followed by the milk. Pour the batter over the butter, but don't stir it.

Next, bring to a boil the remaining cup of sugar, peach slices, and lemon juice. Stir constantly over high heat. Pour this mixture over the batter, but don't stir it. Sprinkle with cinnamon or nutmeg if you like.

Finish by baking your cobbler at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 to 45 minutes or until it's golden brown and bubbly.

Fresh Peach Cobbler Ingredients

You'll need just eight affordable and readily available ingredients to make this simple fresh peach cobbler: butter, flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, milk, peaches, and lemon juice. You may choose to add an optional ninth ingredient, cinnamon or nutmeg, as preferred.

What Type of Peach Is Best for Cobbler?

This recipe calls for four cups of fresh peaches. Any type of peach will do; the best results come from ripe, sweet peaches.

Do You Have to Peel Peaches for Fresh Peach Cobbler?

Whether or not you leave the skin on your peaches for peach cobbler is up to you—and your patience and your prep time. Any skin you leave on will soften during the baking, so you needn't worry its texture will compromise the finished product. If you would rather not have skin in your fresh peach cobbler, you can also peel your peaches first.

Should Peaches Be Ripe for Fresh Peach Cobbler?

Peach cobbler is best made with soft, ripe peaches. (The finished product can only be as good as the produce you make it with!) If your peaches aren't quite ripe, wait a day or two to make your cobbler. Or, you can hasten ripening by putting your peaches in a brown paper bag and placing it out on the counter for a day or so.

Do You Boil Peaches Before Baking for Fresh Peach Cobbler?

This recipe calls for boiling the peaches along with sugar and lemon juice. Generally, boiling peaches briefly is ideal for baking because it causes the fruit to release the skin. It also softens the fruit.

Community Tips

According to Southern LIving community members, this recipe is easily adapted based on your tastes and preferences. For instance, one person recommends reducing the sugar and flour for a more healthful take that doesn't compromise the flavor.

Another community member suggests spicing it up. "I added both cinnamon and nutmeg to the recipe and also added some frozen peaches, leaving some of the water in the boiled mixture when done to add moistness," the member writes. "Then, believe it or not, [I add] a dash of mild chili powder. It's a bold move but it works great!"