Grow too much mint this season? This is the perfect recipe.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

You won't find any peppermint extract here. This pie's decadent dark chocolate custard filling is infused with lots of fresh mint for an intense flavor that you just can't get from an extract. Thanks to the dynamic duo of chocolate and mint, our Fresh Mint-Chocolate Pie strikes a perfect balance between fresh and rich.

If you grow mint, you'll have a bumper crop before you know it; this fresh pie is a great way to make use of the herb. In this multi-layered recipe, a simple chocolate wafer press-in crust holds a creamy, rich chocolate filling, which is all topped off with a nice swoop of whipped cream.

Tempering custard can be tricky, but with the help of our Test Kitchen, you'll be a pro in no time. Start slowly, adding the hot milk into the egg mixture around 2 tablespoons at a time, then gradually adding in more and more; once you've gotten half the milk whisked into the egg yolk mixture, the custard should be warm enough that you can add it to the remaining milk in one go without curdling.

Garnish this pretty, unique pie with chocolate shavings and fresh mint leaves. This homemade chocolate pie will be the talk of the town at the next barbecue. If you have some mint left over, whip up a batch of mojitos.

  • Prepare the Crust: Preheat oven to 350°F. Stir together crushed cookies, melted butter, and granulated sugar in a medium bowl. Firmly press mixture into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch pie plate. (You will have about 2 tablespoons left over. Discard or reserve for another use.) Bake until just set, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven; cool completely on a wire rack, about 20 minutes.

  • Prepare the Filling: Heat milk in a medium saucepan over medium-high until it just comes to a simmer. Stir in mint sprigs, and remove from heat. Cover and let steep 15 minutes. Remove and discard mint. 

  • Stir together egg yolks, granulated sugar, cornstarch, and salt in a medium bowl until combined. Very slowly and gradually whisk half of the steeped milk into egg mixture. Whisk egg mixture into remaining steeped milk in saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium, stirring constantly. Continue simmering, stirring constantly, until thickened and bubbly, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low; stir in butter 1 tablespoon at a time until incorporated. Add chocolate bar, chocolate square, and vanilla, stirring until mixture is melted. Remove from heat.

  • Spoon Filling into cooled Crust; cool on wire rack 10 minutes. Place a piece of plastic wrap directly over surface of Filling. Refrigerate until firm, about 4 hours.

  • Beat whipping cream and powdered sugar with an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on high speed until stiff peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove plastic wrap from pie. Spread top with whipped cream. Garnish with chocolate shavings and small mint leaves.

