Fresh Mint-Chocolate Pie
Grow too much mint this season? This is the perfect recipe.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
You won't find any peppermint extract here. This pie's decadent dark chocolate custard filling is infused with lots of fresh mint for an intense flavor that you just can't get from an extract. Thanks to the dynamic duo of chocolate and mint, our Fresh Mint-Chocolate Pie strikes a perfect balance between fresh and rich.
If you grow mint, you'll have a bumper crop before you know it; this fresh pie is a great way to make use of the herb. In this multi-layered recipe, a simple chocolate wafer press-in crust holds a creamy, rich chocolate filling, which is all topped off with a nice swoop of whipped cream.
Tempering custard can be tricky, but with the help of our Test Kitchen, you'll be a pro in no time. Start slowly, adding the hot milk into the egg mixture around 2 tablespoons at a time, then gradually adding in more and more; once you've gotten half the milk whisked into the egg yolk mixture, the custard should be warm enough that you can add it to the remaining milk in one go without curdling.
Garnish this pretty, unique pie with chocolate shavings and fresh mint leaves. This homemade chocolate pie will be the talk of the town at the next barbecue. If you have some mint left over, whip up a batch of mojitos.