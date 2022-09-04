French Toast Dippers

Turn breakfast or brunch into a party with this fun take on French toast.

By Marianne Williams

Gallery

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

A platter of classic French Toast is always a welcome site at breakfast or brunch, but the traditional dish can use an update. French Toast Dippers the custard-soaked slices into puffed sticks that are crispy on the outside with creamy, silky interiors. They're made for dunking—and we have three fun sauces that will give everyone at the table something to enjoy.

The great thing about these French Toast Dippers? These are perfect when you're serving a crowd and don't want to stand over a skillet, flipping slice after slice. They're marinated in the custard but then baked in the oven until all sides are crispy. You can focus on finishing off the meal; we suggest bacon, sausage, and a fresh fruit salad.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Whisk together eggs, half-and-half, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl. Add bread sticks; turn to coat completely, and let excess drip off. Arrange sticks on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Brush sticks evenly with half of the melted butter.

    Advertisement

  • Bake in preheated oven until sticks are slightly puffed and browned on bottoms, about 8 minutes. Remove from oven; flip sticks, and brush evenly with remaining butter. Return to oven; continue baking until sticks are puffed and browned on both sides, 7 to 8 minutes.

  • Arrange French toast sticks on a serving platter; dust evenly with powdered sugar. Serve immediately alongside dipping sauces.

Vanilla Bean-Cream Cheese Dipping Sauce

Whisk together 3 oz. softened cream cheese and 2 Tbsp. powdered sugar in a small bowl until completely smooth. Whisk in 3 Tbsp heavy whipping cream, 1 tsp. vanilla bean paste, and 1/8 tsp. kosher salt.

Strawberry-Ginger Dipping Sauce

Microwave 1/2 cup strawberry jam in a small microwavable bowl on HIGH until loosened and warmed through, about 20 seconds. Stir in 2 tsp. fresh lemon juice and 1/4 tsp. grated fresh ginger.

Maple-Pecan Dipping Sauce

Stir together 1/4 cup room-temperature pure maple syrup, 2 Tbsp. finely chopped pecans, 1 Tbsp. melted unsalted butter, and 1/8 tsp. kosher salt in a small microwavable bowl. (If butter starts to resolidify before serving, microwave on LOW for 1 minute.)

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 09/04/2022