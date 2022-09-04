French Toast Dippers
Turn breakfast or brunch into a party with this fun take on French toast.
A platter of classic French Toast is always a welcome site at breakfast or brunch, but the traditional dish can use an update. French Toast Dippers the custard-soaked slices into puffed sticks that are crispy on the outside with creamy, silky interiors. They're made for dunking—and we have three fun sauces that will give everyone at the table something to enjoy.
The great thing about these French Toast Dippers? These are perfect when you're serving a crowd and don't want to stand over a skillet, flipping slice after slice. They're marinated in the custard but then baked in the oven until all sides are crispy. You can focus on finishing off the meal; we suggest bacon, sausage, and a fresh fruit salad.
Vanilla Bean-Cream Cheese Dipping Sauce
Whisk together 3 oz. softened cream cheese and 2 Tbsp. powdered sugar in a small bowl until completely smooth. Whisk in 3 Tbsp heavy whipping cream, 1 tsp. vanilla bean paste, and 1/8 tsp. kosher salt.
Strawberry-Ginger Dipping Sauce
Microwave 1/2 cup strawberry jam in a small microwavable bowl on HIGH until loosened and warmed through, about 20 seconds. Stir in 2 tsp. fresh lemon juice and 1/4 tsp. grated fresh ginger.
Maple-Pecan Dipping Sauce
Stir together 1/4 cup room-temperature pure maple syrup, 2 Tbsp. finely chopped pecans, 1 Tbsp. melted unsalted butter, and 1/8 tsp. kosher salt in a small microwavable bowl. (If butter starts to resolidify before serving, microwave on LOW for 1 minute.)