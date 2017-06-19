Freezer Peach Pie Recipe

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

What's better than peach pie in summer? Peach pie in winter! Imagine a freezer full of frozen peach pies fillings, ready to just drop into a piecrust and bake into a sweet and fragrant taste of summer. Try this genius freezing method to get your pie fix anytime. With this recipe, you mix the pie filling, pour it into an aluminum foil lined pie pan, and freeze it. Once frozen, simply remove the filling from the foil, place it in a freezer storage bag, and store in the freezer until you are ready to bake a pie. Then simply drop the frozen filling into a piecrust and bake. Just make sure you make enough to last you until winter. These might go faster than you think.

By Stephen Rose

Gallery

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
freeze:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs
Yield:
Serves 8
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Toss together fresh peaches, sugar, cornstarch, ground ginger, ground cardamom, and ground cinnamon in a large bowl, making sure spices are distributed throughout. Line a 9-inch pie pan with aluminum foil, and transfer peach mixture to the pie pan. Cover and freeze 8 to 12 hours. Remove frozen peach filling from pan, discard foil, and place filling in a ziplock plastic freezer bag. Return to freezer until ready to use. Peach filling will keep up to 6 months in the freezer.

    Advertisement

  • To make pie, preheat oven to 450°F. Unroll 1 piecrust, and fit into the same 9-inch pie pan. Fold edges under, and crimp. Place frozen filling on crust.

  • Unroll second piecrust on a lightly floured surface, and cut into 8 (1-inch-wide) strips. Arrange strips in a lattice design over filling; gently press ends of strips, sealing to bottom piecrust. Shield crust edge with foil to prevent the crust from burning.

  • Bake in preheated oven 10 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F, leaving edges covered with foil, and continue to bake until top crust is brown and filling is bubbly, about 40 minutes.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 03/15/2022