Freezer Breakfast Burritos

Rise and shine with fix-and-freeze breakfast burritos. Sausage, cheese, potato tots, and scrambled eggs. Sounds like a great meal, right? Delicious breakfast burritos have quickly become one of the most popular items at fast-food restaurants and, when packed with all these satisfying ingredients, it isn’t hard to understand why.  Spend a little time in your kitchen and you can make your own sausage burritos for a family-style breakfast or lazy brunch, and even stash some in the freezer for on-the-go meals. Here is how to freeze a breakfast burrito: once you have assembled them, wrap burritos individually in foil. Freeze in a single layer until solid, about 2 hours. Place frozen burritos inside a plastic freezer bag, seal, and keep up to 3 weeks. To reheat a freezer breakfast burrito, remove foil from a thawed burrito, place it on a paper towel-lined plate and microwave on HIGH until heated through, about 2 minutes.

  • Cook tots according to package directions until crispy. Cool about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add sausage. Cook, stirring to crumble, until browned, 6 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a bowl using a slotted spoon, reserving drippings in skillet.

  • Reduce heat to medium. Add bell pepper and scallions to skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add eggs; reduce heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring constantly, until eggs resemble small curds and are no longer wet, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in salt and pepper. Cool about 10 minutes.

  • Tear 8 (15- x 12-inch) sheets of aluminum foil. Place 1 tortilla on 1 foil sheet; sprinkle tortilla with about 1/3 cup cheese. Top with 1/3 cup scrambled egg mixture, 1/4 cup crumbled sausage, 6 tots, and 1 teaspoon cilantro. Fold sides of tortilla over filling; roll up. Wrap burrito in foil. Repeat process using remaining tortillas, cheese, egg mixture, sausage, tots, and cilantro. Freeze burritos, or heat as desired and eat immediately. Serve with salsa.

Chef's Notes

Freeze It

Wrap burritos individually in foil. Freeze in a single layer until solid, about 2 hours. Place frozen burritos inside a ziplock plastic freezer bag, seal, and keep up to 3 weeks.

Reheat It

For thawed burrito: Remove foil; place thawed burrito on a paper towel-lined plate. Microwave on HIGH until heated through, about 2 minutes.
For frozen burrito: Remove foil, and place frozen burrito on a paper towel-lined plate. Microwave on HIGH until heated through, 3 to 4 minutes, turning halfway through cook time.

