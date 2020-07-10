Freezer Breakfast Burritos
Rise and shine with fix-and-freeze breakfast burritos. Sausage, cheese, potato tots, and scrambled eggs. Sounds like a great meal, right? Delicious breakfast burritos have quickly become one of the most popular items at fast-food restaurants and, when packed with all these satisfying ingredients, it isn’t hard to understand why. Spend a little time in your kitchen and you can make your own sausage burritos for a family-style breakfast or lazy brunch, and even stash some in the freezer for on-the-go meals. Here is how to freeze a breakfast burrito: once you have assembled them, wrap burritos individually in foil. Freeze in a single layer until solid, about 2 hours. Place frozen burritos inside a plastic freezer bag, seal, and keep up to 3 weeks. To reheat a freezer breakfast burrito, remove foil from a thawed burrito, place it on a paper towel-lined plate and microwave on HIGH until heated through, about 2 minutes.
Ingredients
Directions
Chef's Notes
Freeze It
Wrap burritos individually in foil. Freeze in a single layer until solid, about 2 hours. Place frozen burritos inside a ziplock plastic freezer bag, seal, and keep up to 3 weeks.
Reheat It
For thawed burrito: Remove foil; place thawed burrito on a paper towel-lined plate. Microwave on HIGH until heated through, about 2 minutes.
For frozen burrito: Remove foil, and place frozen burrito on a paper towel-lined plate. Microwave on HIGH until heated through, 3 to 4 minutes, turning halfway through cook time.