Forgotten Kisses

A simple meringue cookie is a sweet pleasure on its own, but adding chocolate and nuts, as this classic recipe does, makes it even better. While there aren't many ingredients or steps to make them, getting that just right, perfectly crisp texture can be elusive without following a few general rules. First and foremost, be sure to make the cookies on a cool, dry day. Humidity is the enemy of any baked meringue and will wreak havoc on their texture, making them unpleasantly soft and chewy. And while the cookies will likely dry out after several hours, the best results will always come from leaving them in the oven overnight (no peeking!). You'll get the loftiest results from letting your eggs come to room temperature before whipping them, but if you've forgotten to pull them out of the fridge before you start baking, you can set them in a glass of warm water for a few minutes to speed up the process.