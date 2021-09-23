Football season will always be a close second to the holidays for Southern hostesses. This tailgate season, our Test Kitchen pros racked their brains to come up with Southern Living Football Cake that would impress any crowd. We think they outdid themselves, because this football cake is too darling for words. You probably have most of the ingredients for this cake already sitting in your pantry, and if not, they're easily available in any grocery store's baking aisle. The rich, tender cake is smothered in a decadent chocolate frosting for a chocolate (and football) lover's dream. There's no need to be intimidated by this football-shaped cake; it comes together in just a few easy steps. When mixing the batter, be sure to scrape the sides of the bowl occasionally to ensure everything is incorporated well. When it comes time to decorate your cake, you can use a 2-inch cardboard stencil to cut out the middle section. A zip-lock bag with one of the corners cut off is a great makeshift piping bag if you don't have one on hand. Add a bit of green food coloring to coconut flakes to imitate the turf fields for a party-worthy presentation. Serve this football cake with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and you're sure to be the tailgate hostess with the mostess this season.