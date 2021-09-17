Prepare to win the next tailgate with these extra fudgy dark chocolate brownies. Not only are these bite-sized treats delicious, but their fun football shapes are almost too cute to eat. Before you begin, keep in mind that these are not a last-minute project—so plan ahead (and around) kickoff time. Start by baking the rich chocolate brownie mix in a 13-by-9-inch pan for approximately 35 to 40 minutes. Once they're ready to come out of the oven, you'll want to set them aside to ensure the brownies have time to completely cool (usually about 2 hours) before making your cuts. When you're ready to make the football-shaped bites, any oval cutter will work. For those die-hard sports fans, you can find football-shaped cookie cutters at your local craft store or on Amazon.com. Once cut out, you'll dip the tops of the fudgy footballs into the melted chocolate mixture, allowing excess chocolate to drip off the brownies. (Our Test Kitchen recommends making brownie bites with the leftover scraps.) Transfer footballs to a parchment-lined baking sheet and let them chill for about 30 minutes. The final step is finishing off your sweet snacks. We used vanilla frosting to create a football effect but for an extra special touch, you can pipe the brownies in your team's colors, too.