Foil Packet Red Beans and Rice
If you think cooking in foil packets should be reserved for family camping trips, you are missing out on a fun and easy way to serve delicious weeknight suppers. These easy Cajun red beans and rice foil packets are simple to assemble, and you can cook them without messing up your kitchen. There are no pots and pans to scrub and, since you are cooking the foil packets outside on the grill, you won’t heat up the house by turning on the oven. If your family likes to “rough it,” you don’t even need to use a plate if you don’t want to - serve the packets directly from the foil. We love a comforting bowl of red beans and rice during the cool weather months. Enjoy the taste of Louisiana right now with these easy to make red beans and rice foil packets that include andouille sausage, a coarsely ground smoked pork sausage used in Cajun and Creole cooking. Our Test Kitchen likes Savoie’s brand, which is flavored with garlic and paprika.