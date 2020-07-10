Foil Packet Red Beans and Rice

If you think cooking in foil packets should be reserved for family camping trips, you are missing out on a fun and easy way to serve delicious weeknight suppers. These easy Cajun red beans and rice foil packets are simple to assemble, and you can cook them without messing up your kitchen. There are no pots and pans to scrub and, since you are cooking the foil packets outside on the grill, you won’t heat up the house by turning on the oven. If your family likes to “rough it,” you don’t even need to use a plate if you don’t want to - serve the packets directly from the foil. We love a comforting bowl of red beans and rice during the cool weather months. Enjoy the taste of Louisiana right now with these easy to make red beans and rice foil packets that include andouille sausage, a coarsely ground smoked pork sausage used in Cajun and Creole cooking. Our Test Kitchen likes Savoie’s brand, which is flavored with garlic and paprika.

By Melissa Gray
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat a gas grill to medium (350°F to 400°F). Cut 4 (18- x 12-inch) sheets of heavy-duty aluminum foil; spray 1 side with cooking spray.

  • Stir together tomatoes, broth, salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of the Cajun seasoning in a medium bowl. Stir in rice; let stand at room temperature until majority of liquid is absorbed, about 10 minutes. Stir in beans, bell pepper, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning. Divide rice mixture evenly, and place in the center of the sprayed side of each foil sheet. Top evenly with sausage.

  • Bring up both long sides of foil until edges meet. Fold over 1/2 inch; close and seal edges. Fold over 1/2 inch again to further seal. Fold each short side over 1 inch to close and seal edges; fold over 2 more times to completely seal. Repeat with other packets.

  • Place packets on unoiled grates, folded side up. Grill, covered, 10 minutes. Rotate packets 90 degrees, cover, and continue cooking until rice is tender and sausage is cooked, 5 to 8 minutes. Remove packets from grill, and carefully unfold edges of long seam, allowing steam to escape. Garnish with chopped scallions.

