Focaccia With Ricotta and Crispy Herbs
No one needs to know you didn't make the dough yourself.
Recipe Summary
If making bread from scratch sounds intimidating, then this is the recipe for you. Focaccia is one of the simplest bread doughs to make—it doesn't require any fancy techniques, really just time. But luckily, we're making it even simpler for you with our Focaccia with Ricotta and Crispy Herbs. Thanks to a grocery store hack, this easiest-ever focaccia bread doesn't even call for you to make your own dough. That's right: Just pick up a pound of fresh pizza dough and you're ready to go.
Crunchy, light-as-air fried herbs are a gorgeous garnish for this simple focaccia made with store-bought pizza dough. This hassle-free recipe results in a soft and plush focaccia bread; topped with garlic-spiked ricotta and fragrant fried herbs, it's an appetizer made in heaven. When handling the pizza dough, it's important to let it rest as long as it needs—we call for 1 to 1½ hours. This time allows the dough to loosen and become more pliable; if you overwork the focaccia dough trying to get it fill the pan, it will bubble up and result in a tough end product. Another tip from the Test Kitchen: Pat the herbs completely dry with paper towels before adding them to the hot oil to prevent spattering.
The homemade focaccia dough and ricotta topping are great jumping off points for a choose-your-own-adventure pizza night. Any combination of cooked meats or vegetables can be piled on for a quick dinner.