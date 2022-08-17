A fluffernutter is a sandwich made with soft, fluffy white bread that sandwiches layers of creamy peanut butter and sweet marshmallow crème. The flavor is sweet and salty, similar to the qualities of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. The peanut butter flavor stands out most of all, but the light texture of the bread and sweet taste of the marshmallow crème blend this sandwich together beautifully.

Wait, I Thought Fluffernutter Was a New England Thing?

It is. Massachusetts and New England more broadly claim the fluffernutter as their original creation, and we aren't going to argue that. (We're just happy the sandwich made its way South at some point.)

The sandwich first cropped up in the early 20th century, soon after the invention of marshmallow creme. The moniker "fluffernutter" was not attached to the PB-and-creme creation until the 1960s, when the culinary portmanteau—Marshmallow Fluff (fluffer) with peanut butter (nutter)—was born.

Ingredients for Fluffernutter

You'll only need three ingredients to make a fluffernutter, making this the ideal sandwich to make when your cupboard is nearly empty.

ingredients for fluffernutter on a dark cutting board Credit: Emily Laurae/Southern Living

White Bread

You could certainly upgrade with any bread of your choosing, but there's something poetic, melodic even about white bread with these ingredients. The soft, faintly sweet bread blends beautifully with the next two ingredients.

Peanut Butter

Traditional fluffernutters call for creamy peanut butter. You could certainly upgrade to crunchy for some textural contrast, but we recommend creamy if you have a choice. The sublime texture of the creamy PB and marshmallow fluff sends this sandwich, as humble as it is, into the stratosphere of satisfaction.

Marshmallow Creme

It's not just every day you get to add a scoop of this fluffy, bouncy topping to your food, so take advantage of the chance with this sandwich. You'll find the marshmallow creme or Marshmallow Fluff, if you want to be original, in the candy aisle of most grocery stores. (Check the baking aisle next.) While you won't need a lot for this sandwich, you may find plenty of reasons to start spreading a little marshmallow creme on everything from vanilla wafers to ice cream. Keep a tub handy; you won't regret it.

How to Make a Fluffernutter

It won't surprise you to know that if you're able to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, you can knock out a fluffernutter, too. While this recipe calls for a quarter-cup of both peanut butter and marshmallow creme, you don't have to measure them precisely. Just aim for equal parts of the two spreads.

bread covered with marshmallow creme and peanut butter Credit: Emily Laurae/Southern Living

What to Serve With Fluffernutter