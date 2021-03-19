Flourless Pecan-Chocolate Cake

Welcome to a chocolate lover's dream. Our Flourless Pecan-Fudge Cake is velvety and smooth, with an intense, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate flavor and a wonderful crunch from toasted pecans. This rich and fudgy cake can be made ahead for Passover—or any time you need a dessert to impress.

The toasted, chopped pecans around the border of the glazed cake provides a little crunch that breaks up the smooth, soft texture of the cake. The lack of flour really amplifies the flavor of the chocolate—in addition to keeping the texture moist and delicate. Adding a small amount of coffee to the cake also draws out and intensifies the chocolate flavor. Melting your chocolate in the microwave (rather than over a double-boiler) keeps this cake prep simple. Keep it gluten free and prevent white spots by dusting the pan with cocoa powder.

Be careful not to overbake your cake—it will set up when chilled. For the smoothest top, pour the warm glaze over the chilled cake and gently spread it with a spatula. The pecans will stick to the cake as the glaze hardens from the temperature of the chilled cake as the glaze cools down rather quickly.