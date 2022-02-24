Flourless Bourbon Brownies
A splash of booze goes a long way.
Gallery
Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee
Recipe Summary
These decidedly grown-up brownies are gift-worthy and so incredibly rich that they are almost like candy. A generous sprinkle of crunchy salt on top (such as Maldon or another large-crystal finishing salt) balances the sweetness and adds sophistication, as does the bourbon in the batter. Be sure to use high-quality chocolate and pay attention to the percentage of cocoa solids on the label to ensure these brownies deliver the perfect amount of chocolate intensity. It's tempting to dig right in, but to get tidy edges, these brownies need to cool completely (and perhaps sit in the fridge a few minutes) to ensure they are firm before cutting.