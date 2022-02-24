Flourless Bourbon Brownies

A splash of booze goes a long way.

By Anna Theoktisto

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
16
These decidedly grown-up brownies are gift-worthy and so incredibly rich that they are almost like candy. A generous sprinkle of crunchy salt on top (such as Maldon or another large-crystal finishing salt) balances the sweetness and adds sophistication, as does the bourbon in the batter. Be sure to use high-quality chocolate and pay attention to the percentage of cocoa solids on the label to ensure these brownies deliver the perfect amount of chocolate intensity. It's tempting to dig right in, but to get tidy edges, these brownies need to cool completely (and perhaps sit in the fridge a few minutes) to ensure they are firm before cutting.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Chop 2 of the chocolate bars, and set aside. Chop remaining chocolate bar, and set aside separately. Coat a 9-inch square baking pan with cooking spray. Line bottom and sides of pan with parchment paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang on all sides.

  • Fill a medium saucepan with water to a depth of 1 inch. Place a medium-size metal bowl or heatproof bowl over saucepan. Bring water to a low boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium to maintain a simmer. Place butter and the 2 chopped chocolate bars in prepared bowl. Cook over simmering water, stirring occasionally, until mixture is melted and smooth, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool slightly, about 8 minutes.

  • Whisk together eggs, sugar, bourbon, vanilla, and kosher salt in a large bowl until combined. Slowly pour melted chocolate mixture into egg mixture, whisking constantly until smooth. Add cocoa; whisk until combined. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a thin crust forms on top of brownies and center is set, about 25 minutes. Remove from oven. Sprinkle with remaining chopped chocolate bar. Let cool completely in pan, about 2 hours. Garnish with flaky sea salt.

© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 02/24/2022