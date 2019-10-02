Fig Upside-Down Cake
There's nothing like serving a party-ready cake baked completely in a cast iron skillet to signal the start of a Southern celebration. Inverted at the very end to reveal beautifully baked fig and walnut topping, this elegant dessert is actually easier than it looks. In under 30 minutes of hands-on time, you'll be ready to slide your skillet into the oven and bake away.For a something a little extra special, add port into the whipped cream served alongside this showstopper. Port is a blend of a still wine, typically red, and brandy. Ruby port gets its name from the distinct ruby color created from the mix of grapes used to make this variety. Port is an exceptional addition to the whipped cream and pairs beautifully with the cake, but of course it is optional.