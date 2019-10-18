Fig Pie

Fig season is a fleeting time, but one that makes us grateful to live in the South. With so many different varieties from delicate white-fleshed ones to others with dark pink interiors and molasses-like sweetness, our region has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to this unique fruit. For this pie we recommend finding fresh figs at the farmers' market and relying on varieties like Brown Turkey, Alma, or Black Italian. Make sure to look if the opening on the bottom of the fig is completely closed. If it's open, there's a small chance a wasp could still be inside from the pollination process. Also take note of the sweetness level of the figs you use. If they're on the sweeter side, you might want to increase the amount of lemon juice or decrease it if the figs have a lighter taste.

By Southern Living

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

10 mins
3 hrs
Serves 8
  • Preheat oven to 425˚F. Fit piecrust into a 9-inch pie plate, pressing into bottom and up sides. Fold edges under, and crimp, if desired. Spread figs in an even layer in piecrust. Combine eggs, sugar, flour, butter, lemon juice, and ginger in a medium bowl, and stir vigorously until well blended. Pour over figs in piecrust.

  • Bake on bottom rack of preheated oven for 10 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350°F; bake until center is set, about 40 minutes more. Cool completely on a wire rack, about 2 hours. Serve with whipped cream.

