Fig Bread

Know a neighbor who needs a pick-me-up? This beautiful fig bread is what we're baking for ours. Dotted with dried figs and made with a hint of orange zest, this fig cake's flavor is uniquely delicious. With just the right amount of sweetness, this fig bread would make a delicious breakfast bread or snack cake to go with afternoon tea. Since it calls for dried figs rather than fresh, you can enjoy this fig cake all year long. When adding the flour mixture and milk to the batter in Step 4, be sure to follow the directions and alternate each addition. This will result in the dreamiest texture for your fig bread. Although we love a savory breakfast casserole as much as the next Southerner, every brunch lineup needs to include something on the sweet side, and that's when we're turning to this fig bread recipe. Homemade bread adds a sweet personal touch to any luncheon or get-together with friends. When the holidays roll around, this fig bread will be so pretty to wrap up and take to hostesses and the kids' teachers. The next time you want to give someone a "happy" or you're hosting brunch, turn to this fig bread recipe.

By Southern Living

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck; Food Styling: Erin Merhar

active:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan with baking spray, and line with parchment paper. Place figs in a medium bowl, and cover with boiling water; let stand 10 minutes. Drain and pat dry.

  • Remove and discard fig stems; cut fruit into thin slices. Set aside.

  • Stir together sifted flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl until combined; set aside.

  • Beat sugar and butter with a heavy-duty stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment on medium-high speed until fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in orange zest. Add flour mixture in thirds alternately with milk, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating on medium speed after each addition. Stir in figs, reserving about 1/4 cup to sprinkle on top. Spoon batter into prepared loaf pan. Sprinkle with reserved fig slices.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, about 45 minutes. Cool in pan 10 minutes. Remove from pan, and cool completely on a wire rack, about 1 hour.

