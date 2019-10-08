Know a neighbor who needs a pick-me-up? This beautiful fig bread is what we're baking for ours. Dotted with dried figs and made with a hint of orange zest, this fig cake's flavor is uniquely delicious. With just the right amount of sweetness, this fig bread would make a delicious breakfast bread or snack cake to go with afternoon tea. Since it calls for dried figs rather than fresh, you can enjoy this fig cake all year long. When adding the flour mixture and milk to the batter in Step 4, be sure to follow the directions and alternate each addition. This will result in the dreamiest texture for your fig bread. Although we love a savory breakfast casserole as much as the next Southerner, every brunch lineup needs to include something on the sweet side, and that's when we're turning to this fig bread recipe. Homemade bread adds a sweet personal touch to any luncheon or get-together with friends. When the holidays roll around, this fig bread will be so pretty to wrap up and take to hostesses and the kids' teachers. The next time you want to give someone a "happy" or you're hosting brunch, turn to this fig bread recipe.