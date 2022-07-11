Marinated Field Pea Relish
Whether you go for black-eyed, lady, crowder, or zipper, this recipe will put any kind of summer peas to good use.
This versatile summery condiment is perfect for spicing up barbecues and picnics. The star of this recipe are the field peas, which are a bit of a misnomer since they have little in common with green English peas. There are dozens of different types of this summer legume grown in the South, many of which are heirloom varieties passed down through the generations.
The best place to source field peas? Farmers' markets or hometown grocery stores. Farm-fresh field peas go great with the briny capers, fresh dill, and sweet cherry tomatoes in this relish. The tangy and spicy vinaigrette made with crushed red pepper flakes brings the dish together with tons of flavor. Pair it with your favorite grilled meat or seafood, toss with greens and feta for a light salad, or fold it into pasta. And that's only the beginning; be creative and mix it into your other favorite summer dishes. Whether you go for black-eyed, lady, crowder, or zipper, this recipe will put any kind of summer peas to good use.
Four Ways to Enjoy This Field Pea Relish
Chicken With Field Pea Relish—Pair the marinated field peas with your favorite grilled meat or seafood.
Summer Salad—Toss relish with arugula and feta for a light lunch.
Fresh Field Pea Dip—Serve it with chips for a happy hour snack.
Field Pea Pasta—Fold the relish into hot, cooked linguine, and top each dish with shaved Parmesan and fresh basil.