Stuffed Acorn Squash with Farro
Roasted acorn squash is one of the reasons we love fall - drizzled with maple syrup or sprinkled with brown sugar, nothing quite compares to the simple deliciousness of this fall squash. So what happens when you add a stuffing made from farro, herbs, and cranberries? A side dish so complete and flavorful, the seasonal flavors explode in your mouth and you forget all about the other dishes on the table. This recipe is made as an easy-prep side dish but it is also hearty enough to be eaten as a supper entrée. Test Kitchen Tip: Roasting the squash cut side down helps get great caramelized color on the squash and ensures the center is perfectly tender. The farro mixture can be made the day before and put into the roasted squash before baking. Stir shredded deli chicken into any leftover farro for a quick and robust grain salad, or store leftover farro mixture in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week.