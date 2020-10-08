Stuffed Acorn Squash with Farro

Roasted acorn squash is one of the reasons we love fall - drizzled with maple syrup or sprinkled with brown sugar, nothing quite compares to the simple deliciousness of this fall squash. So what happens when you add a stuffing made from farro, herbs, and cranberries? A side dish so complete and flavorful, the seasonal flavors explode in your mouth and you forget all about the other dishes on the table. This recipe is made as an easy-prep side dish but it is also hearty enough to be eaten as a supper entrée. Test Kitchen Tip: Roasting the squash cut side down helps get great caramelized color on the squash and ensures the center is perfectly tender. The farro mixture can be made the day before and put into the roasted squash before baking. Stir shredded deli chicken into any leftover farro for a quick and robust grain salad, or store leftover farro mixture in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week.

By Anna Theoktisto
  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Place squash halves, cut sides up, on a large rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle evenly with 1 tablespoon of the oil; sprinkle with 1 ½ teaspoons of the salt and ¼ teaspoon of the pepper. Arrange squash, cut sides down. Roast until tender and browned, about 25 minutes. Remove from oven; turn squash, cut sides up. Do not turn off oven.

  • Meanwhile, bring chicken broth to a boil in a saucepan over high. Add farro; reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, covered, until tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from heat; drain.

  • Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to brown, 4 minutes. Add garlic. Cook, stirring constantly, 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in farro, cranberries, parsley, almonds, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt and ⅛ teaspoon pepper.

  • Mound about ½ cup farro mixture into cavity of each squash half. Bake at 450°F, about 5 minutes. Drizzle with oil, and serve.

