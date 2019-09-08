Sweet-and-Salty Snack Mix
We think Mom would approve of this snack mix variation.
Gallery
Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs
Recipe Summary
Remember that snack mix Mom always made using cereal, chocolate candies, nuts, and melted butter—lots of melted butter? We think Mom would approve of this variation that uses the same type cereal, bite-size pretzels, candy-coated peanut-butter candies, mini marshmallows, and a yummy butter mixture that Includes brown sugar and honey. This mix will satisfy everyone's craving for something sweet and salty. Store in an airtight container and, for a fun presentation, fill waffle ice cream cones with the snack mix. This makes a great snack for outdoor picnics and game day events. Pair with a tray of sandwiches or a bowl of your favorite fall soup or stew.