Sweet-and-Salty Snack Mix

We think Mom would approve of this snack mix variation.

By Katie Jacobs

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
cool:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Yield:
Serves 12
Remember that snack mix Mom always made using cereal, chocolate candies, nuts, and melted butter—lots of melted butter? We think Mom would approve of this variation that uses the same type cereal, bite-size pretzels, candy-coated peanut-butter candies, mini marshmallows, and a yummy butter mixture that Includes brown sugar and honey. This mix will satisfy everyone's craving for something sweet and salty. Store in an airtight container and, for a fun presentation, fill waffle ice cream cones with the snack mix. This makes a great snack for outdoor picnics and game day events. Pair with a tray of sandwiches or a bowl of your favorite fall soup or stew.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Stir together corn cereal, pretzels, cheese crackers, rice cereal, and wheat cereal in a large bowl. Whisk together butter, brown sugar, honey, and salt in a small bowl until smooth. Pour butter mixture over cereal mixture; stir to thoroughly coat. Spread mixture in an even layer on prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven until mixture is light golden brown and toasted, about 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. Remove from oven. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally and breaking up clumps with your hands. Stir in marshmallows and candy-coated peanut butter pieces. Store in an airtight container at room temperature up to 1 week.

