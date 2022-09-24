Fall Squash Galette

Jump to recipe

Whether you call it a galette or a crostata, one thing's for sure—this savory, squash-studded freeform pie is the perfect combination of ease and elegance. Unlike traditional pies, galettes and crostatas are super easy to shape, making them a smart choice for beginning bakers.

Butternut squash is the seasonal showoff in this dish, but it's the hidden layer of caramelized onions that delivers the biggest win in the flavor department. And while we love a homemade piecrust, this recipe gets bonus points for using store-bought pie dough—one of our favorite shortcuts.

If you're new to making pie or you just want to give yourself a break, this galette is a great place to start—the simple fold-over pleats are much easier than crimping a traditional piecrust.