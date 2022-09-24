Food and Recipes Recipes Fall Squash Galette This galette celebrates butternut squash's flavor and versatility. By Karen Schroeder-Rankin Karen Schroeder-Rankin Karen Rankin is a chef, recipe developer, and food stylist with over 25 years experience cooking, developing recipes, styling food, and entertaining guests at her table and in restaurants. During the past 11 years, Karen has been styling food for various publications such as Cooking Light, Southern Living, Eating Well, Real Simple, as well as creating instructional videos for Southern Living Magazine's Tips from the Test Kitchen, featured on select television programming, and on websites. With an interest in the use of color, texture, and presentation, she develops recipes that are intended to surprise and delight the recipients of these dishes, both from a visual standpoint and a flavor experience. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on September 24, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 75 mins Servings: 6 Jump to recipe Whether you call it a galette or a crostata, one thing's for sure—this savory, squash-studded freeform pie is the perfect combination of ease and elegance. Unlike traditional pies, galettes and crostatas are super easy to shape, making them a smart choice for beginning bakers. Butternut squash is the seasonal showoff in this dish, but it's the hidden layer of caramelized onions that delivers the biggest win in the flavor department. And while we love a homemade piecrust, this recipe gets bonus points for using store-bought pie dough—one of our favorite shortcuts. If you're new to making pie or you just want to give yourself a break, this galette is a great place to start—the simple fold-over pleats are much easier than crimping a traditional piecrust. Ingredients 4 thick-cut bacon slices, chopped 1 ½ lb. yellow onions, thinly sliced (6 cups) 1 ½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided ½ teaspoon black pepper, divided 1 (15-oz.) pkg. frozen butternut squash cubes (3 cups), thawed, well drained, and patted dry 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 ½ teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary ½ (14.1-oz.) pkg. refrigerated piecrusts All-purpose flour, for dusting 6 oz. goat cheese, softened, divided 1 large egg, lightly beaten Directions Preheat oven to 375°F. Cook bacon, stirring often, in a large skillet over medium until crisp, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a plate, reserving drippings in skillet; set aside. Transfer 2 tablespoons of bacon to a bowl. Add onions, 1 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper to drippings; cook, stirring often, until onions are very soft and deep golden brown, about 20 minutes. (Add water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if onions brown too quickly.) Stir reserved bacon from plate into onion mixture. Remove skillet from heat. Gently toss together squash, oil, rosemary, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper in a medium bowl. Roll out piecrust dough on a lightly floured work surface into a 13-inch round, and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Gently crumble 3/4 cup of the goat cheese in the center of the dough, leaving a 3-inch border around the edges. Arrange onion mixture over cheese; arrange squash mixture over onions. Brush dough edges with beaten egg; fold edges up and over filling (dough will only partially cover filling), pleating as you go. Brush edges with beaten egg. Top with reserved 2 tablespoons bacon and remaining 1/4 cup cheese. Bake in a preheated oven until the crust is golden and squash is tender, 35 to 40 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes; serve. Tips Don't Skip This Step: The defrosted squash needs to be dry so it won't add extra moisture to the galette. Put it on three layers of paper towels; then gently pat dry with more paper towels. Print