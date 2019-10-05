9-by-13 Recipes You'll Want To Make All Fall Long
Your 9-by-13-inch baking dish can do it all—from comforting dinner casseroles to perfect potluck sides to decadent desserts. And now that fall is officially here, so is the season for baking soul-warming casseroles and delicious baked goods. Cooking in our favorite 9-by-13-inch casserole dish allows for plenty of leftovers, easy transport to potlucks, and effortless cleanup since everything is baked all in one pan.
We've compiled some of our favorite autumnal recipes just in time for the season. We make use of all the orange produce in our Pumpkin-and-Winter Squash Gratin and our Savory Sweet Potato Bread Pudding. We're making stick-to-your-bones pasta dishes (like our Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole) and hearty pot pies. And of course, who could forget about dessert? These Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies are calling our name. Best of all, each one of these recipes comes together in your trusty casserole dish. Break out the 9x13—it's time to get cooking.
French Onion Soup Casserole
Enjoy one of our favorite comforting soups in a different way by making it into a casserole.
Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies
Pumpkin and chocolate, with a hint of espresso, create the perfect fall dessert.
Savory Sweet Potato Casserole
This savory take on sweet potato casserole replaces marshmallows with Parmesan-herb streusel topping.
Savory Sweet Potato Bread Pudding
Make the most of fresh fall ingredients in this side dish that'll be the star of any potluck or weekend dinner.
Pecan Pie Bars
This recipe couldn't be easier. It makes 28 bars so it's perfect for a large crowd.
Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie
Homemade Chicken pot pie will always be one of our favorite fall comfort foods.
Turkey Tetrazzini
This Turkey Tetrazzini can be assembled and frozen for up to one month to save the day on busy weeknights.
Sweet Potato-Carrot Casserole
Carrots are added to classic sweet potato casserole for a veggie-packed side dish.
Best-Ever Sticky Buns
If you have the desire to do some fall baking, mastering homemade sticky buns is the perfect project for you.
Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole
Rotisserie chicken and store-bought sauces will help this casserole come together even faster on busy weeknights.
Pumpkin-and-Winter Squash Gratin
Layers of pumpkin, butternut squash, and potatoes covered in a cheesy sauce and topped with a bread-herb mixture, need we say more?
Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole
You'll love this casserole because it can be made ahead and kept in the freezer for busy weeknights during the fall. Your family will certainly ask for seconds.
Persimmon Pudding
Our Test Kitchen argues that this richly spiced dessert is the best way to use fresh persimmons while they're in season. You can use Fuyus or Hachiyas for this recipe—simply follow the instructions to puree.
Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler
Top any casserole with biscuits and it's an immediate crowd-pleaser in our book.
Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole
Your family will be glad this recipe makes a big batch so there will be plenty for everyone to get seconds.
Loaded Potato and Buffalo Chicken Casserole
Bring this casserole along to any game day gathering and you'll be the real MVP.
Brown Butter-Maple-Pecan Blondies
To really channel the flavors of fall, look to warming flavors like brown butter, maple, and pecans—all of which you'll find in this blondie bar recipe.
Buffalo Chicken Casserole
Tis the season for tailgates, and we predict that this Buffalo Chicken Casserole will be making an appearance on quite a few gameday spreads.
Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole
With a trifecta of chicken, bacon, and ranch seasoning, this family-friendly casserole has all the makings of a household favorite.
Pumpkin-and-Turnip Green Lasagna
Give your lasagna a makeover for fall by using pumpkin and seasonal spices.