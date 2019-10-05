9-by-13 Recipes You'll Want To Make All Fall Long

By Jenna Sims Updated July 12, 2022
Credit: Greg Dupree

Your 9-by-13-inch baking dish can do it all—from comforting dinner casseroles to perfect potluck sides to decadent desserts. And now that fall is officially here, so is the season for baking soul-warming casseroles and delicious baked goods. Cooking in our favorite 9-by-13-inch casserole dish allows for plenty of leftovers, easy transport to potlucks, and effortless cleanup since everything is baked all in one pan. 

We've compiled some of our favorite autumnal recipes just in time for the season. We make use of all the orange produce in our Pumpkin-and-Winter Squash Gratin and our Savory Sweet Potato Bread Pudding. We're making stick-to-your-bones pasta dishes (like our Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole) and hearty pot pies. And of course, who could forget about dessert? These Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies are calling our name. Best of all, each one of these recipes comes together in your trusty casserole dish. Break out the 9x13—it's time to get cooking.

French Onion Soup Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: French Onion Soup Casserole

Enjoy one of our favorite comforting soups in a different way by making it into a casserole.

Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies

Pumpkin and chocolate, with a hint of espresso, create the perfect fall dessert.

Savory Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Savory Sweet Potato Casserole

This savory take on sweet potato casserole replaces marshmallows with Parmesan-herb streusel topping.

Savory Sweet Potato Bread Pudding

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Savory Sweet Potato Bread Pudding

Make the most of fresh fall ingredients in this side dish that'll be the star of any potluck or weekend dinner.

Pecan Pie Bars

Credit: Lee Harrelson

Recipe: Pecan Pie Bars

This recipe couldn't be easier. It makes 28 bars so it's perfect for a large crowd.

Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie

Homemade Chicken pot pie will always be one of our favorite fall comfort foods.

Turkey Tetrazzini

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Turkey Tetrazzini

This Turkey Tetrazzini can be assembled and frozen for up to one month to save the day on busy weeknights.

Sweet Potato-Carrot Casserole

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Sweet Potato-Carrot Casserole

Carrots are added to classic sweet potato casserole for a veggie-packed side dish.

Best-Ever Sticky Buns

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Best-Ever Sticky Buns

If you have the desire to do some fall baking, mastering homemade sticky buns is the perfect project for you.

Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole

Rotisserie chicken and store-bought sauces will help this casserole come together even faster on busy weeknights.

Pumpkin-and-Winter Squash Gratin

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Pumpkin-and-Winter Squash Gratin

Layers of pumpkin, butternut squash, and potatoes covered in a cheesy sauce and topped with a bread-herb mixture, need we say more?

Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole

You'll love this casserole because it can be made ahead and kept in the freezer for busy weeknights during the fall. Your family will certainly ask for seconds.

Persimmon Pudding

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Persimmon Pudding

Our Test Kitchen argues that this richly spiced dessert is the best way to use fresh persimmons while they're in season. You can use Fuyus or Hachiyas for this recipe—simply follow the instructions to puree.

Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler

Top any casserole with biscuits and it's an immediate crowd-pleaser in our book.

Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole

Your family will be glad this recipe makes a big batch so there will be plenty for everyone to get seconds.

Loaded Potato and Buffalo Chicken Casserole

Credit: MyRecipes

Recipe: Loaded Potato and Buffalo Chicken Casserole

Bring this casserole along to any game day gathering and you'll be the real MVP.

Brown Butter-Maple-Pecan Blondies

Credit: Linda Pugliese

Recipe: Brown Butter-Maple-Pecan Blondies Recipe

To really channel the flavors of fall, look to warming flavors like brown butter, maple, and pecans—all of which you'll find in this blondie bar recipe.

Buffalo Chicken Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Casserole

Tis the season for tailgates, and we predict that this Buffalo Chicken Casserole will be making an appearance on quite a few gameday spreads.

Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole

With a trifecta of chicken, bacon, and ranch seasoning, this family-friendly casserole has all the makings of a household favorite.

Pumpkin-and-Turnip Green Lasagna

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Pumpkin-and-Turnip Green Lasagna

Give your lasagna a makeover for fall by using pumpkin and seasonal spices.

By Jenna Sims