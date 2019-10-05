9-by-13 Recipes You'll Want To Make All Fall Long

Your 9-by-13-inch baking dish can do it all—from comforting dinner casseroles to perfect potluck sides to decadent desserts. And now that fall is officially here, so is the season for baking soul-warming casseroles and delicious baked goods. Cooking in our favorite 9-by-13-inch casserole dish allows for plenty of leftovers, easy transport to potlucks, and effortless cleanup since everything is baked all in one pan.

We've compiled some of our favorite autumnal recipes just in time for the season. We make use of all the orange produce in our Pumpkin-and-Winter Squash Gratin and our Savory Sweet Potato Bread Pudding. We're making stick-to-your-bones pasta dishes (like our Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole) and hearty pot pies. And of course, who could forget about dessert? These Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies are calling our name. Best of all, each one of these recipes comes together in your trusty casserole dish. Break out the 9x13—it's time to get cooking.