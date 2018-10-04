Extra Easy Lasagna Recipe

You know the feeling: Your energy is running low, your family's hunger is running high, and dinner should have been on the table an hour ago. Panic. You can't even form full sentences, but a few ideas emerge: "simple lasagna recipe easy" and "dinner now." That's when you reach for this recipe. For those moments when you're lacking in time, motivation, and even verbs, pull out this no-fail recipe for Extra Easy Lasagna. It'll save the day. This easy lasagna recipe will help you navigate even the most stressful weeknights and avoid any potential dinnertime disasters.Our easy lasagna has everything you need to keep your family full and happy: Ground beef, whole tomatoes, noodles, and a selection of cheeses (mozzarella, cottage cheese, ricotta, and parmesan—a delicious mix) make a foolproof dinner dish. When it comes to ingredients, this recipe beats out all the rest. The method lets you mix, layer, and bake your way to an early bedtime. Browning the ground beef takes 40 minutes, and the prepared lasagna is in the oven for only 30 minutes (which is hands-off time for other prep). So add this lasagna recipe to your dinner rotation, and your family's rumbling tummies will be satisfied in no time. Easy! Plus, there's one more important thing to remember about this recipe: freezable leftovers.