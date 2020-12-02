When we set off to make the breakfast casserole to end all breakfast casseroles, it felt fitting to choose the one with “everything” in the name. Because when brunch time rolls around and hungry bellies start to grumble, you need “everything.” Luckily the trendiest seasoning mix on the grocery shelves right now was there to help—and here we are.

Everyone knows what an everything bagel is, and most people know what everything bagel seasoning is—but few have ever known the tastiness that is an Everything Bagel Casserole. Until now. In this recipe, everything bagels and everything bagel seasoning come together to form the creamiest, cheesiest, sausage-packed breakfast bake that can be prepped ahead to make your life wonderfully easy. Imagine a toasted everything bagel loaded down with cream cheese, sandwiched around savory breakfast sausage, and baked until perfectly gooey. That’s this in a casserole dish. So next time weekend brunch at home rolls around, include this warm breakfast bake on the menu and watch it disappear.