Everything Bagel Casserole

Yep, it’s everything: creamy, cheesy, and delightfully sausage-packed.

By Ali Ramee

25 mins
1 hr 35 mins
8
When we set off to make the breakfast casserole to end all breakfast casseroles, it felt fitting to choose the one with “everything” in the name. Because when brunch time rolls around and hungry bellies start to grumble, you need “everything.” Luckily the trendiest seasoning mix on the grocery shelves right now was there to help—and here we are. 

Everyone knows what an everything bagel is, and most people know what everything bagel seasoning is—but few have ever known the tastiness that is an Everything Bagel Casserole. Until now. In this recipe, everything bagels and everything bagel seasoning come together to form the creamiest, cheesiest, sausage-packed breakfast bake that can be prepped ahead to make your life wonderfully easy. Imagine a toasted everything bagel loaded down with cream cheese, sandwiched around savory breakfast sausage, and baked until perfectly gooey. That’s this in a casserole dish. So next time weekend brunch at home rolls around, include this warm breakfast bake on the menu and watch it disappear. 

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Cook sausage in a large skillet over medium-high, stirring often and breaking up meat using a wooden spoon, until cooked through, 6 to 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer sausage to a 13- x 9-inch baking dish. Do not wipe skillet clean. Add butter to drippings in skillet, and melt over medium. Add bagel pieces; cook, tossing often, until bagel pieces are coated and lightly toasted, about 3 minutes. Add bagel pieces to sausage in baking dish. Set aside.

  • Place cream cheese in a large bowl, and slowly whisk in milk until combined. Add eggs, hot sauce, salt, pepper, white and light green parts of scallions, and 1 1/2 cups of the cheese; whisk until combined. Pour over bagel mixture in baking dish; toss lightly to evenly distribute all ingredients. Sprinkle evenly with remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Let casserole stand at room temperature 30 minutes to allow bread to absorb the egg mixture.

  • Bake uncovered, in preheated oven until eggs are set and top of casserole is golden brown, about 30 minutes. Sprinkle casserole with everything bagel seasoning and dark green parts of scallions. Let stand 10 minutes. Serve.

Overnight/Make-Ahead option: Assemble casserole as directed in Steps 1 and 2. Cover assembled casserole, and refrigerate overnight. Preheat oven to 375°F; remove casserole from refrigerator, and let stand, uncovered, at room temperature while oven preheats. Bake as directed in Step 3, adding 5 to 6 minutes to bake time, if needed. 

