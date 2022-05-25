Escabèche-Style Marinated Tomatoes
A side of marinated tomatoes takes any Southern summer meal over the top.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
We'd argue that, in the South, tomato season is almost as highly anticipated as football season. We keep our eyes peeled at the summer farmers' markets for the first baskets of heirlooms, though the season really ramps into full swing in the late summer.
When you have a basket full of beautiful tomatoes, we're of the belief that little needs to be done to let the tomatoes shine. In this recipe for Escabèche-Style Marinated Tomatoes, a simple marinade draws out the natural sweetness of ripe red heirloom tomatoes, while also infusing them with a touch of acid and spice.
Escabèche is typically a meat or vegetable that is marinated in a blend of vinegar, peppers, onions, and spices. Tomatoes get a similar treatment in this recipe, which softens them and makes them extra juicy. Apple cider vinegar forms the base of this marinade, spiced with coriander seeds, cumin seeds, black peppercorns, bay leaves, and a Fresno chile.
Serve with bread to soak up the marinade.