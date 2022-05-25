Escabèche-Style Marinated Tomatoes

A side of marinated tomatoes takes any Southern summer meal over the top.

By Paige Grandjean

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

marinate:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
active:
20 mins
Servings:
6
We'd argue that, in the South, tomato season is almost as highly anticipated as football season. We keep our eyes peeled at the summer farmers' markets for the first baskets of heirlooms, though the season really ramps into full swing in the late summer.

When you have a basket full of beautiful tomatoes, we're of the belief that little needs to be done to let the tomatoes shine. In this recipe for Escabèche-Style Marinated Tomatoes, a simple marinade draws out the natural sweetness of ripe red heirloom tomatoes, while also infusing them with a touch of acid and spice.

Escabèche is typically a meat or vegetable that is marinated in a blend of vinegar, peppers, onions, and spices. Tomatoes get a similar treatment in this recipe, which softens them and makes them extra juicy. Apple cider vinegar forms the base of this marinade, spiced with coriander seeds, cumin seeds, black peppercorns, bay leaves, and a Fresno chile.

Serve with bread to soak up the marinade.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Arrange tomato slices, slightly overlapping, in a rimmed baking or serving dish. Sprinkle with 1¼ teaspoons of the salt. Set aside.

  • Toast coriander, cumin, and peppercorns in a small saucepan over medium, stirring often, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add oil, onion, bell pepper, Fresno chile, garlic, and bay leaves. Cook, stirring, until vegetables are tender but not browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in vinegar, oregano, sugar, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a simmer, stirring often to dissolve sugar. Pour hot mixture over tomatoes. Marinate at room temperature at least 1 hour or up to 4 hours. Marinated tomatoes can be covered and chilled up to overnight.

