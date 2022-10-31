Emeril’s Maple-Butter Corn Muffins

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 12-cup muffin tray with paper liners; set aside.

Whisk together flour, cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl until combined. Whisk together eggs, milk, sour cream, brown sugar, butter, and 1/2 cup of the maple syrup in a large bowl until smooth. Add flour mixture to egg mixture; whisk just until incorporated, being careful not to overmix. Divide batter evenly among prepared muffin liners.

Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, 18 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven. Let cool in muffin tray 5 minutes.