Emeril's Maple-Butter Corn Muffins From the recipe box of New Orlean's celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse. By Southern Living Editors Published on October 31, 2022 Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 12 Ingredients 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour ½ cup fine yellow cornmeal 2 tsp. baking powder ½ tsp. baking soda ½ tsp. kosher salt 2 large eggs ½ cup whole milk ½ cup sour cream ¼ cup light brown sugar 3 Tbsp. melted unsalted butter, plus 7 Tbsp. softened unsalted butter, divided ½ cup, plus 2 Tbsp. pure maple syrup, divided Directions Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 12-cup muffin tray with paper liners; set aside. Whisk together flour, cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl until combined. Whisk together eggs, milk, sour cream, brown sugar, butter, and 1/2 cup of the maple syrup in a large bowl until smooth. Add flour mixture to egg mixture; whisk just until incorporated, being careful not to overmix. Divide batter evenly among prepared muffin liners. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, 18 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven. Let cool in muffin tray 5 minutes. While muffins bake, whisk together softened butter and remaining 2 tablespoons maple syrup in a small bowl until smooth. Set aside until ready to use. (Bowl of maple butter may be wrapped tightly with plastic wrap and stored in refrigerator up to 2 weeks.) Serve muffins warm with maple butter.