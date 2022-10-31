Emeril's Maple-Butter Corn Muffins

Be the first to rate & review!

From the recipe box of New Orlean's celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse.

By
Southern Living Editors
Southern Living May 2021 Cover
Southern Living Editors

Since 1966, the editors of Southern Living have been carrying out the mission of the brand: to bring enjoyment, fulfillment, and inspiration to our readers by celebrating life in the South. We inspire creativity in their homes, their kitchens, their gardens, and their personal style. We are a friend they can trust, a guide to the seasons, a helping hand during the holidays, and a relentless champion of the Southern way of life.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on October 31, 2022
Emeril’s Maple-Butter Corn Muffins
Photo: FOOD PHOTOGRAPH: ANTONIS ACHILLEOS; FOOD STYLING: EMILY NABORS HALL; PROP STYLING: CHRISTINA BROCKMAN
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
45 mins
Servings:
12

Ingredients

  • 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

  • ½ cup fine yellow cornmeal

  • 2 tsp. baking powder

  • ½ tsp. baking soda

  • ½ tsp. kosher salt

  • 2 large eggs

  • ½ cup whole milk

  • ½ cup sour cream

  • ¼ cup light brown sugar 

  • 3 Tbsp. melted unsalted butter, plus 7 Tbsp. softened unsalted butter, divided

  • ½ cup, plus 2 Tbsp. pure maple syrup, divided

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 12-cup muffin tray with paper liners; set aside.

  2. Whisk together flour, cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl until combined. Whisk together eggs, milk, sour cream, brown sugar, butter, and 1/2 cup of the maple syrup in a large bowl until smooth. Add flour mixture to egg mixture; whisk just until incorporated, being careful not to overmix. Divide batter evenly among prepared muffin liners.

  3. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, 18 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven. Let cool in muffin tray 5 minutes.

  4. While muffins bake, whisk together softened butter and remaining 2 tablespoons maple syrup in a small bowl until smooth. Set aside until ready to use. (Bowl of maple butter may be wrapped tightly with plastic wrap and stored in refrigerator up to 2 weeks.) Serve muffins warm with maple butter.

Related Articles
Cheesy Mushroom-Spinach Mini Frittatas
Cheesy Mushroom-Spinach Mini Frittatas
Pumpkin Spice Muffins
Pumpkin Spice Muffins
Chocolate Chip Pancake Bake with Cinnamon-Pecan Streusel
Chocolate Chip Pancake Bake with Cinnamon-Pecan Streusel
Easter Egg Bread
Easter Egg Bread
Apple-Spice Muffins with Oat Streusel
Apple-Spice Muffins with Oat Streusel
Pumpkin-Chocolate Chip Muffins
Pumpkin-Chocolate Chip Muffins
Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake
Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake
Granny Smith Slab Pie
Granny Smith Slab Pie
Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes
Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes
Sausage-and-Spinach Breakfast Casserole with Cornmeal Biscuits
Sausage-and-Spinach Breakfast Casserole with Cornmeal Biscuits
Fried Mac and Cheese Bites
Fried Mac and Cheese Bites
Golden Delicious Sticky Buns
Golden Delicious Sticky Buns
Big-Batch Apple-Cinnamon Pancakes
Big-Batch Apple-Cinnamon Pancakes
Pecan Pie Cake
Pecan Pie Cake with Browned Butter Frosting
Mini Hash Brown Frittatas
Mini Hash Brown Frittatas
Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges
Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges