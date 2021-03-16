Elderflower-Champagne Cocktail

This simple and refreshing batch cocktail recipe is perfect for springtime celebrations.

By Katie Jacobs

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Cue the cocktail party. While we love an elegant, nighttime soiree, there's something magical about a daytime garden party, and these Elderflower Champagne Cocktails are built for a warm spring day. Whether you're porch-sipping or lounging in the backyard, these fragrant, floral cocktails charm on all occasions. Nashville-based entertainer Katie Jacobs created these refreshing, easy-drinking beverages for her outdoors Easter celebration, but we have a feeling they'll be carrying you well into the summer months.

Slightly sweet, floral elderflower liqueur pairs with fizzy Brut Rosé Champagne to create a rosy-hued drink that's a pleasure to sip. Club soda or sparkling water add a touch of extra fizz to this vibrant, three-ingredient cocktail. Not a fan of rosé? Feel free to substitute Prosecco. No matter what liquor you choose, make sure to look for good-quality rosé or sparkling wine. With only three ingredients, you really want all the best flavors to shine through.

The special touch that takes these drinks over the top? Floral-infused ice cubes. "The easiest, quickest trick to dazzle your friends is to freeze things in ice cubes," says Nashville-based stylist Katie Jacobs. For her Elderflower-Champagne Cocktail, she plucked some flowers from the garden and froze them in an ice tray. Be sure to choose blooms wisely. "There are poisonous ones out there, so check a list of edible flowers before you put them in your glass," Jacobs adds

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour chilled brut rosé Champagne or dry sparkling wine, chilled club soda or sparkling water, and elderflower liqueur into a large pitcher. Stir until well combined. Pour into wineglasses filled with ice.

