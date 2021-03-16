Elderflower-Champagne Cocktail

Cue the cocktail party. While we love an elegant, nighttime soiree, there's something magical about a daytime garden party, and these Elderflower Champagne Cocktails are built for a warm spring day. Whether you're porch-sipping or lounging in the backyard, these fragrant, floral cocktails charm on all occasions. Nashville-based entertainer Katie Jacobs created these refreshing, easy-drinking beverages for her outdoors Easter celebration, but we have a feeling they'll be carrying you well into the summer months.

Slightly sweet, floral elderflower liqueur pairs with fizzy Brut Rosé Champagne to create a rosy-hued drink that's a pleasure to sip. Club soda or sparkling water add a touch of extra fizz to this vibrant, three-ingredient cocktail. Not a fan of rosé? Feel free to substitute Prosecco. No matter what liquor you choose, make sure to look for good-quality rosé or sparkling wine. With only three ingredients, you really want all the best flavors to shine through.