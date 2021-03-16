Elderflower-Champagne Cocktail
This simple and refreshing batch cocktail recipe is perfect for springtime celebrations.
Recipe Summary
Cue the cocktail party. While we love an elegant, nighttime soiree, there's something magical about a daytime garden party, and these Elderflower Champagne Cocktails are built for a warm spring day. Whether you're porch-sipping or lounging in the backyard, these fragrant, floral cocktails charm on all occasions. Nashville-based entertainer Katie Jacobs created these refreshing, easy-drinking beverages for her outdoors Easter celebration, but we have a feeling they'll be carrying you well into the summer months.
Slightly sweet, floral elderflower liqueur pairs with fizzy Brut Rosé Champagne to create a rosy-hued drink that's a pleasure to sip. Club soda or sparkling water add a touch of extra fizz to this vibrant, three-ingredient cocktail. Not a fan of rosé? Feel free to substitute Prosecco. No matter what liquor you choose, make sure to look for good-quality rosé or sparkling wine. With only three ingredients, you really want all the best flavors to shine through.
The special touch that takes these drinks over the top? Floral-infused ice cubes. "The easiest, quickest trick to dazzle your friends is to freeze things in ice cubes," says Nashville-based stylist Katie Jacobs. For her Elderflower-Champagne Cocktail, she plucked some flowers from the garden and froze them in an ice tray. Be sure to choose blooms wisely. "There are poisonous ones out there, so check a list of edible flowers before you put them in your glass," Jacobs adds