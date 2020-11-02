Eggs Benedict Casserole

By Emily Nabors Hall

active:
1 hr
chill:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs
Servings:
8
Sunday morning just got better. For those who appreciate a nice brunch spread, this Eggs Benedict Casserole is a simple and sophisticated way to achieve delicious eggs benedict without all the hassle of poaching eggs and whisking hollandaise. An elegant twist on a breakfast casserole, this Eggs Benedict Casserole is perfect for entertaining. It’s also a great dish to introduce the kids to some of the finer breakfast foods.

Browning the Canadian bacon and English muffins gives the flavor a boost, but if you’re in a pinch for time, it’s fine to skip that step. Luckily, this savory breakfast casserole is built to be hassle-free—most of the prep happens ahead of time. All that’s left to do the morning of is to bake the casserole and make your hollandaise. This brunch staple is easy to pull off at home thanks to our foolproof blender hollandaise. Yes, you read that right: This hollandaise comes together entirely in a blender. Easy, impressive, and oh-so-satisfying: This Eggs Benedict Casserole is calling your name.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add bacon. Cook, stirring often, until lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon to a paper towel-lined plate, reserving drippings in skillet. (Do not wipe skillet clean.) Return skillet to medium-high. Working in batches, add English muffin halves, cut sides down, to hot drippings in skillet. Cook until toasted, about 1 minute. Let muffin halves cool slightly.

  • Chop English muffin halves into bite-size pieces. Place on bottom of a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 13- x 9-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with cooked bacon. Finely chop white parts of scallions, and sprinkle over mixture in dish. (Wrap green parts of scallions in a damp paper towel; chill until ready to use.) Whisk together whole eggs, milk, pepper, and 1 teaspoon of the salt in a large bowl. Pour over mixture in baking dish; cover with plastic wrap. Chill at least 8 hours or up to 16 hours. 

  • Preheat oven to 350ºF. Let casserole stand at room temperature while oven preheats. Bake until top is browned and casserole is set, about 40 minutes. 

  • Meanwhile, make hollandaise. Melt butter in a small skillet over medium-low. Keep butter hot over lowest heat (do not let it brown). Process egg yolks, lemon juice, mustard, paprika, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt in a blender on medium just to combine, about 5 seconds. With blender running on medium speed, slowly pour hot, melted butter through center opening in blender lid. Process until mixture is smooth and thick, about 1 minute.

  • Drizzle about ½ cup hollandaise over warm casserole. Finely chop reserved green scallion parts, and sprinkle over top. Sprinkle with paprika; serve with remaining hollandaise.

