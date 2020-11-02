Eggs Benedict Casserole
Sunday morning just got better. For those who appreciate a nice brunch spread, this Eggs Benedict Casserole is a simple and sophisticated way to achieve delicious eggs benedict without all the hassle of poaching eggs and whisking hollandaise. An elegant twist on a breakfast casserole, this Eggs Benedict Casserole is perfect for entertaining. It’s also a great dish to introduce the kids to some of the finer breakfast foods.
Browning the Canadian bacon and English muffins gives the flavor a boost, but if you’re in a pinch for time, it’s fine to skip that step. Luckily, this savory breakfast casserole is built to be hassle-free—most of the prep happens ahead of time. All that’s left to do the morning of is to bake the casserole and make your hollandaise. This brunch staple is easy to pull off at home thanks to our foolproof blender hollandaise. Yes, you read that right: This hollandaise comes together entirely in a blender. Easy, impressive, and oh-so-satisfying: This Eggs Benedict Casserole is calling your name.