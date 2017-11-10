This towering four-layer cake is creamy and slightly boozy. To pipe zigzags: Start at the base of the cake and pipe a 1 ½-inch-wide zigzag of frosting up the side of the cake; To end, stop the pressure and pull the tip away; Start the next zigzag at the base of the cake so it touches the first zigzag. Repeat until the entire cake is covered. Use a Microplane grater to create the finest dusting of nutmeg on top. Your guests will love this new way to enjoy their Christmas eggnog.