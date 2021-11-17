Eggnog Layer Cake with Bourbon-Vanilla Bean Buttercream Frosting
Enjoy the magic of this year's white cake!
Oh, Christmas tree! Bedecked with a pile of presents and topped with a shiny star, this year's Southern Living White Cake captures the sweetness and sparkle of the season. If you are an eggnog drinker, then our Eggnog Layer Cake with Bourbon-Vanilla Bean Buttercream Frosting is for you.
For this year's December cover cake, we're leaning into the classic holiday flavor of eggnog to infuse merry cheer into this impressive dessert. In addition to incorporating eggnog in the batter, drizzling eggnog over the baked cake layers not only helps the cake stay moist, but also adds an extra boost of festive flavor. We're adding a little dose of spirit to this frosting—in the form of bourbon. A bit of bourbon complements the eggnog in this cake; you can omit it if you prefer.
The layers are baked in 6-inch pans for a taller dessert to show off the frosting tree. Standard 8-inch pans will also work with slightly amended directions (find these below). Since this is a tall cake, it's a little more difficult to frost. You can freeze the cake layers ahead of time or put your cake in the refrigerator to set the frosting between layers—this makes the cake layers less likely to slide around.
One Cake, Two Ways
The layers are baked in 6-inch pans for a taller dessert to show off the frosting tree. Standard 8-inch pans will also work with these directions
Divide batter among 3 (8-inch) round cake pans coated with baking spray and lined with parchment paper. Bake as directed until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 22 to 25 minutes. Poke hot cakes with a fork; drizzle evenly with remaining 1 cup eggnog (⅓ cup per layer). Cool in pans 20 minutes. Remove from pans, and place, soaked side up, on a wire rack. Let cool completely, about 1 hour. Spread Frosting between layers (1 cup per layer) and on top and sides of cake, reserving ½ cup Frosting for tree decoration.