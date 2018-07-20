Eggnog Icebox Pie Recipe

For reasons beyond our understanding, eggnog has taken a back seat at most Christmas celebrations. Some complain that the texture is too thick to drink, while others are put off by the punchy boozy element. This icebox pie recipe was developed to fix those issues and be perfect for any get-together throughout the year. Altogether, the pie is a mix of the best textures we could think of (a chewy, buttery crust and a smooth, creamy filling) and most of the alcohol in the brandy is removed in the cooking, leaving the unmistakable flavor of eggnog without the kick from uncooked alcohol.Spiced with sweet cinnamon and nutmeg, this eggnog pie filling sits on top of a gingersnap crust that will make you believe it's ridiculous to only have eggnog once a year. Top the pie with whipped cream and freshly grated nutmeg, and you'll have a dessert that everyone will love year-round (even the eggnog skeptics).

By Micah A Leal

Credit: Southern Living

Ingredients

Gingersnap Crust
Filling

Directions

  • Prepare the Gingersnap Crust: Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine crumbs and sugar in a small bowl. Add butter; mix well. Press mixture into bottom and sides of a lightly greased 9-inch pie plate. Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. Remove and set aside to cool.

  • Prepare the Filling: In a small bowl, mix together 3 tablespoons whole milk and gelatin; let stand 5 minutes.

  • In a medium-sized saucepan, whisk together heavy cream, ¾ cup whole milk, sugar, brandy, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Cook over medium-high heat until mixture is steaming and almost boiling (200°F), whisking occasionally.

  • Remove saucepan from heat and whisk in gelatin mixture (it will be a semisolid gel) until completely dissolved into the hot liquid.

  • Allow the saucepan to cool at room temperature for 30 minutes, whisking every 10 minutes.

  • Use a fine wire-mesh strainer to strain the mixture, and pour the strained liquid into prepared Gingersnap Crust. Place in the refrigerator for 5 hours or overnight.

  • Top the surface with whipped cream and freshly grated nutmeg immediately before serving.

