Eggnog Icebox Pie Recipe

For reasons beyond our understanding, eggnog has taken a back seat at most Christmas celebrations. Some complain that the texture is too thick to drink, while others are put off by the punchy boozy element. This icebox pie recipe was developed to fix those issues and be perfect for any get-together throughout the year. Altogether, the pie is a mix of the best textures we could think of (a chewy, buttery crust and a smooth, creamy filling) and most of the alcohol in the brandy is removed in the cooking, leaving the unmistakable flavor of eggnog without the kick from uncooked alcohol.Spiced with sweet cinnamon and nutmeg, this eggnog pie filling sits on top of a gingersnap crust that will make you believe it's ridiculous to only have eggnog once a year. Top the pie with whipped cream and freshly grated nutmeg, and you'll have a dessert that everyone will love year-round (even the eggnog skeptics).