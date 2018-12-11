Holiday hostesses know that a make-ahead breakfast casserole can save Christmas morning. You have presents to wrap, cards to sign, and family to see. There's no reason to spend extra time in the kitchen on such a happy, but busy morning. This Eggnog-French Toast Casserole brings all the flavor of the festive beverage into a sweet one-dish breakfast. Our recipe lets you tackle half the work the day before, so you can slow down and enjoy the day with your nearest and dearest. When you wake up in the morning, simply pop the pre-made casserole into the oven and whip together the decadent maple syrup-bourbon sauce to accompany the dish. Sprinkle a light dusting of powder sugar over the sweetened layers of challah and you're ready to serve. For an easy side, use your trusty sheet pan to cook a plate full of crispy bacon. This year, your family might just think that the Christmas breakfast spread is better than any gift under the tree.