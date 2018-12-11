Overnight Eggnog-French Toast Casserole

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Holiday hostesses know that a make-ahead breakfast casserole can save Christmas morning. You have presents to wrap, cards to sign, and family to see. There's no reason to spend extra time in the kitchen on such a happy, but busy morning. This Eggnog-French Toast Casserole brings all the flavor of the festive beverage into a sweet one-dish breakfast. Our recipe lets you tackle half the work the day before, so you can slow down and enjoy the day with your nearest and dearest. When you wake up in the morning, simply pop the pre-made casserole into the oven and whip together the decadent maple syrup-bourbon sauce to accompany the dish. Sprinkle a light dusting of powder sugar over the sweetened layers of challah and you're ready to serve. For an easy side, use your trusty sheet pan to cook a plate full of crispy bacon. This year, your family might just think that the Christmas breakfast spread is better than any gift under the tree.  

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary test

active:
25 mins
total:
9 hrs 20 mins
Yield:
Serves 8 (serving size: 1 cup casserole, about 2 Tbsp. sauce)
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Coat a 13- x 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray; place bread slices, slightly overlapping, in prepared baking dish. Whisk together eggs, eggnog, milk, granulated sugar, brown sugar, salt, 1 teaspoon of the vanilla, 1 teaspoon of the nutmeg, and 1/2 teaspoon of the cinnamon in a bowl. Pour mixture over bread to fully coat. Cover and refrigerate 8 hours or up to overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Uncover bread mixture. Stir together turbinado sugar and remaining 1/2 teaspoon each nutmeg and cinnamon in a small bowl. Sprinkle over bread mixture. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, 45 to 50 minutes. Let stand at room temperature 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, cook maple syrup, bourbon, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon vanilla in a small saucepan over low, stirring often, until warmed through, about 2 minutes.

  • Dust casserole with powdered sugar; serve with maple syrup-bourbon sauce.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/07/2022