It's beginning to taste a lot like Christmas.

By Liv Dansky

Credit: Photographer: Frederick Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

This year we're gifting Santa an extra special treat. Our Eggnog Cookies are the ultimate cookie trifecta: thick, soft, and chewy all in one bake. With a nice balance of sweet and tangy flavors from cream cheese, these fluffy cookies are full of holiday cheer. Eggnog and light rum in the simple cookie frosting complement each other to round out the recipe's flavor profile. Don't let the fact that these Christmas cookies are frosted scare you—there's no piping required. You can save your piping bags and frosting stations for sugar cookies and little helpers later. These cookies just need a quick spread of frosting before you garnish with nutmeg, and they're ready to wait for Santa by the fire. If you happen to sneak one (or two) for yourself, we're sure he won't mind. Serve with a cup of eggnog for the complete Christmas experience.

Ingredients

Cookies
Frosting

Directions

  • Prepare the Cookies: Preheat oven to 375°F. Whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, and nutmeg in a large bowl; set aside. Beat butter and cream cheese with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on low speed until creamy, about 1 minute. Add granulated sugar and brown sugar; beat until combined, about 2 minutes. Add egg, eggnog, and vanilla, beating to incorporate. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating on low speed just until incorporated, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove mixing bowl from stand mixer; cover with plastic wrap, and chill 15 minutes.

  • Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Scoop chilled dough evenly into 24 balls (about 1½ tablespoons or 1½ ounces each). Arrange dough balls at least 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets; flatten slightly with fingers. Bake in preheated oven until tops are light golden and edges have set, 13 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven, and let cookies cool on baking sheet about 5 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack, and let cool completely, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Prepare the Frosting: Beat cream cheese and butter with a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on medium-high speed until fluffy, about 4 minutes. Add powdered sugar, rum (if using), nutmeg, and salt. With mixer running on low speed, add eggnog 1 teaspoon at a time, beating until frosting reaches desired consistency. Increase mixer speed to high, and beat until fluffy, about 1 minute. Spread frosting evenly over cooled cookies; garnish with additional nutmeg. Serve.

