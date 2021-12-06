Eggnog Cookies
It's beginning to taste a lot like Christmas.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
This year we're gifting Santa an extra special treat. Our Eggnog Cookies are the ultimate cookie trifecta: thick, soft, and chewy all in one bake. With a nice balance of sweet and tangy flavors from cream cheese, these fluffy cookies are full of holiday cheer. Eggnog and light rum in the simple cookie frosting complement each other to round out the recipe's flavor profile. Don't let the fact that these Christmas cookies are frosted scare you—there's no piping required. You can save your piping bags and frosting stations for sugar cookies and little helpers later. These cookies just need a quick spread of frosting before you garnish with nutmeg, and they're ready to wait for Santa by the fire. If you happen to sneak one (or two) for yourself, we're sure he won't mind. Serve with a cup of eggnog for the complete Christmas experience.