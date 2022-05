This is by far the best custard pie recipe I have made! The only change was that I added 1 tsp. of vanilla extract.

It was not real eggy tasting and the texture was great. Best of all, after we cut into the pie and put the rest back in the refrigerator there was no liquid in the pan like I've had in the past. I would attribute this to using all half an half rather than milk

I did forget to spray the pie plate with cooking spray so the crust did stick a little bit on the side but not on the bottom.

This recipe is a keeper!