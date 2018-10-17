Fresh Vegetable Lasagna

Time to show off your farmers' market haul. Whether you're looking for a hearty side dish or a Meatless Monday supper, our best vegetable lasagna is sure to hit the spot. It's hard to pass up a second serving of cheesy pasta, homemade marinara, and fresh-from-the-garden veggies. Head to your next potluck with this updated twist on a classic main and all the guests will want to learn how to make vegetarian lasagna. Our secret to how to make an extra-easy batch? No-boil noodles. Simply layer the ingredients in your baking dish, place it on the oven, and you're minutes away from delicious veggie lasagna.

By Southern Living

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°. Bake mushrooms,  zucchini, and garlic in a jelly-roll pan coated with cooking spray 12 to 14 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Stir halfway through. Repeat process with onion and bell peppers. Reduce oven temperature to 350°. Toss together vegetables and salt in a bowl.

  • Stir together egg, ricotta, 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, and 1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese.

  • Spread 1 cup Basic Marinara Sauce in a 13- x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Top with 3 noodles, 1 cup sauce, one-third of ricotta mixture, and one-third of vegetable mixture; repeat layers twice, beginning with 3 noodles. Top with remaining noodles and 1 cup sauce. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup grated Parmesan and 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella.

  • Bake, covered, at 350° for 45 minutes. 

  • Uncover and bake 10 to 15 more minutes or until cheese is melted and golden. Let stand 10 minutes.

Chef's Notes

Note: We tested with Ronzoni Oven Ready Lasagna.

