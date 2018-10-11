Turkey Pot Pie with Cranberry-Pecan Crusts
Has a casserole ever looked quite as festive and ready for fall as this turkey pot pie? We reckon not. Nothing says comfort food like a warm, golden-crusted pot pie, and this recipe offers a rendition different from your classic chicken. With a warm filling of roasted turkey (cubed tenderloins or leftover Thanksgiving turkey) and hearty spinach, this classic casserole goes above and beyond with a cranberry-pecan crust.The trick to the toasty topping is speckling refrigerated piecrust with both sweet and savory additions. Use cookie cutters to create seasonal shapes, or you can just roll it over the baking dish. Make this cozy dish in preparation for fall and winter guests, freeze it, and then pull it out in a pinch. It's that simple. This easy turkey pot pie recipe is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, every time.Southern Living Test Kitchen Tip: If making ahead, store crusts separately, and place on pie before serving to ensure they stay firm.