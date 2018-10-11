Turkey Pot Pie with Cranberry-Pecan Crusts

Has a casserole ever looked quite as festive and ready for fall as this turkey pot pie? We reckon not. Nothing says comfort food like a warm, golden-crusted pot pie, and this recipe offers a rendition different from your classic chicken. With a warm filling of roasted turkey (cubed tenderloins or leftover Thanksgiving turkey) and hearty spinach, this classic casserole goes above and beyond with a cranberry-pecan crust.The trick to the toasty topping is speckling refrigerated piecrust with both sweet and savory additions. Use cookie cutters to create seasonal shapes, or you can just roll it over the baking dish. Make this cozy dish in preparation for fall and winter guests, freeze it, and then pull it out in a pinch. It's that simple. This easy turkey pot pie recipe is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, every time.Southern Living Test Kitchen Tip: If making ahead, store crusts separately, and place on pie before serving to ensure they stay firm.

By Southern Living

Credit: Tina Cornett
Ingredients

Cranberry-Pecan Crusts

Directions

  • Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add onions, and saute 15 minutes or until caramel colored. Place onions in a bowl, and set aside.

  • Combine all-purpose flour, salt, and pepper; dredge turkey tenderloins in flour mixture.

  • Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter with oil in skillet over medium-high heat; add turkey tenderloins, and brown on all sides. Gradually stir in chicken broth and milk. Bring to a boil, and cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute or until thickened. Stir in onions. Add spinach, stirring just until wilted. Pour turkey mixture into a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish.

  • Bake, covered, at 350° for 30 minutes. Remove from oven, and arrange desired amount of Cranberry-Pecan Crusts over pie before serving. Serve with any remaining Cranberry-Pecan Crusts on the side.

  • For Cranberry-Pecan Crusts: Unfold each piecrust, and press out fold lines. Sprinkle 1 piecrust with pecans and cranberries; top with remaining piecrust. Roll into a 14-inch circle, sealing together piecrusts. Cut into desired shapes with a 2- to 3-inch cutter. Place pastry shapes on a lightly greased baking sheet. Bake at 425° for 8 to 10 minutes or until golden.

