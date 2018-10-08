It's a tried-and-true classic. It's a hearty casserole. It's an easy recipe that has been passed down from generation to generation. It pleases – ahem, wows – a crowd. It never (ever) gets old. This is the type of recipe that demands doubling or even tripling. Squash casserole is pure comfort food. When you're in the kitchen prepping one, you do as your mother did, and you prepare another. And another. Mama would make an extra casserole to have on hand for enjoying on a later day, or for serving at a celebratory occasion. Your mother made another to bring to a friend or a neighbor. That's right, add "freezes beautifully" to the list of things we love about this hearty, soul-satisfying dish. This is an easy squash casserole recipe to have in your repertoire for whipping up for the Church potluck or for when you're asked to bring a side that serves eight to ten. It's also a good option for pulling together when you're entertaining guests over a long holiday weekend. The true secret to its long-term success can be found in the simple ingredient list: three pounds of sliced yellow squash, shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, two beaten eggs, five tablespoons of butter, and creamy mayonnaise. To finish it off, sprinkle twenty round, buttery, crushed crackers on top. Creamy, cheesy, filling, and a little crunchy – wonderful for special occasions or any given Sunday. Celebrate the yellow squash, the summer vegetable overflowing at farmers markets and stands across the South, by tasting its golden, bubbly goodness baked and straight-from-the-oven.