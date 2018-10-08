Squash Casserole

It's a tried-and-true classic. It's a hearty casserole. It's an easy recipe that has been passed down from generation to generation. It pleases – ahem, wows – a crowd. It never (ever) gets old. This is the type of recipe that demands doubling or even tripling. Squash casserole is pure comfort food. When you're in the kitchen prepping one, you do as your mother did, and you prepare another. And another. Mama would make an extra casserole to have on hand for enjoying on a later day, or for serving at a celebratory occasion. Your mother made another to bring to a friend or a neighbor. That's right, add "freezes beautifully" to the list of things we love about this hearty, soul-satisfying dish. This is an easy squash casserole recipe to have in your repertoire for whipping up for the Church potluck or for when you're asked to bring a side that serves eight to ten. It's also a good option for pulling together when you're entertaining guests over a long holiday weekend. The true secret to its long-term success can be found in the simple ingredient list: three pounds of sliced yellow squash, shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, two beaten eggs, five tablespoons of butter, and creamy mayonnaise. To finish it off, sprinkle twenty round, buttery, crushed crackers on top. Creamy, cheesy, filling, and a little crunchy – wonderful for special occasions or any given Sunday. Celebrate the yellow squash, the summer vegetable overflowing at farmers markets and stands across the South, by tasting its golden, bubbly goodness baked and straight-from-the-oven.

By Southern Living

Credit: Aaron Kirk; Prop Styling: Sarah-Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Julia Levy

Recipe Summary

30 mins
30 mins
Makes 8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook squash in boiling water to cover in a large skillet 8 to 10 minutes or just until tender. Drain well; gently press between paper towels.

  • Melt 4 tablespoons butter in skillet over medium-high heat; add onion, and sauté 5 minutes or until tender. Remove skillet from heat; stir in squash, cheese, and next 4 ingredients. Spoon mixture into a lightly greased 11- x 7-inch baking dish.

  • Melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter. Stir together melted butter and crushed crackers; sprinkle evenly over top of casserole.

  • Bake at 350° for 30 to 35 minutes or until set.

  • Note: To lighten, reduce butter to 3 tablespoons, using 2 tablespoons to sauté onion. Substitute 1/2 cup egg substitute for eggs and low-fat versions of mayonnaise, cheese, and crackers. Proceed as directed.

