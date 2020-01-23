Pineapple Dessert Recipes That'll Remind You of a Tropical Vacation
Instantly take a trip to a tropical destination with just one bite of these sweet pineapple recipes. From bars and breads to cakes and pies, there are so many different ways to enjoy pineapple in the form of a dessert. While we love this fruit in classic savory dishes like Pineapple Casserole or pineapple-mayonnaise sandwiches, these recipes prove that the tropical fruit deserves a permanent spot on the dessert table.
Brown Sugar-Glazed Pineapple
Recipe: Brown Sugar-Glazed Pineapple
Say hello to the easiest pineapple dessert of all time. Top each piece of warm pineapple with vanilla or coconut ice cream for a decadent treat that comes together in just 15 minutes.
Piña Colada Quick Bread
Recipe: Piña Colada Quick Bread
Finish off this fruit-filled bread with toasted coconut flakes.
Buttery Pineapple Crumble Bars
Recipe: Buttery Pineapple Crumble Bars
These gooey bars are a tropical take on traditional lemon squares.
Pineapple Granita
Recipe: Pineapple Granita
A refreshing dessert that doesn't require you to turn on the oven is a win in our book.
Pineapple-Ginger Upside-Down Cake
Recipe: Pineapple-Ginger Upside-Down Cake
This recipe calls for a whole pineapple, so there's even more caramelized fruit to enjoy.
Hummingbird Cake
Recipe: Hummingbird Cake
Our most popular cake recipe of all time wouldn't be complete without crushed pineapple.
Pineapple Cherry Dump Cake
Recipe: Pineapple Cherry Dump Cake
The name says it all. For this recipe, you'll simply dump your ingredients into your baking dish and 45 minutes later you'll have dessert.
Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges
Recipe: Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges Recipe
Make sure not to drain your pineapple—the juice is essential for ensuring the cupcakes are moist and flavorful.
Piña Colada Icebox Pie
Recipe: Piña Colada Icebox Pie
From the shortbread crust to the coconut whipped topping, this pie is like a pineapple upside down cake, but better.
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
This Southern classic starts with pineapple rings in the bottom of the pan, which create a beautiful display when the cake is flipped after baking.
Pineapple-Coconut Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting
Recipe: Pineapple-Coconut Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting
Upgrade boxed cake mix with pineapple filling and homemade Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting.
Pineapple Upside-Down Cupcakes
Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cupcakes
Use pineapple chunks instead of rounds to create bite-sized versions of this Southern favorite.
Pineapple Pie
Recipe: Pineapple Pie
You can easily replace the homemade pie dough with store-bought, if preferred.
Hummingbird Bundt Cake
Recipe: Hummingbird Bundt Cake
This bundt cake has all of the same delicious ingredients as the original layer cake, but is a little easier to assemble.
Pineapple Upside-Down Carrot Cake
Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Carrot Cake
Two classic cakes come together to create one crowd-pleasing dessert.