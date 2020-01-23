Pineapple Dessert Recipes That'll Remind You of a Tropical Vacation

By Jenna Sims
Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Instantly take a trip to a tropical destination with just one bite of these sweet pineapple recipes. From bars and breads to cakes and pies, there are so many different ways to enjoy pineapple in the form of a dessert. While we love this fruit in classic savory dishes like Pineapple Casserole or pineapple-mayonnaise sandwiches, these recipes prove that the tropical fruit deserves a permanent spot on the dessert table. 

Brown Sugar-Glazed Pineapple

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Brown Sugar-Glazed Pineapple

Say hello to the easiest pineapple dessert of all time. Top each piece of warm pineapple with vanilla or coconut ice cream for a decadent treat that comes together in just 15 minutes.

Piña Colada Quick Bread

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Piña Colada Quick Bread

Finish off this fruit-filled bread with toasted coconut flakes. 

Buttery Pineapple Crumble Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Buttery Pineapple Crumble Bars

These gooey bars are a tropical take on traditional lemon squares.

Pineapple Granita

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Pineapple Granita

A refreshing dessert that doesn't require you to turn on the oven is a win in our book. 

Pineapple-Ginger Upside-Down Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Pineapple-Ginger Upside-Down Cake

This recipe calls for a whole pineapple, so there's even more caramelized fruit to enjoy.

Hummingbird Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Hummingbird Cake

Our most popular cake recipe of all time wouldn't be complete without crushed pineapple.

Pineapple Cherry Dump Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pineapple Cherry Dump Cake

The name says it all. For this recipe, you'll simply dump your ingredients into your baking dish and 45 minutes later you'll have dessert.

Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges Recipe

Make sure not to drain your pineapple—the juice is essential for ensuring the cupcakes are moist and flavorful.

Piña Colada Icebox Pie

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Piña Colada Icebox Pie

From the shortbread crust to the coconut whipped topping, this pie is like a pineapple upside down cake, but better. 

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

This Southern classic starts with pineapple rings in the bottom of the pan, which create a beautiful display when the cake is flipped after baking. 

Pineapple-Coconut Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Vanessa McNeil Rocchio

Recipe: Pineapple-Coconut Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting

Upgrade boxed cake mix with pineapple filling and homemade Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting

Pineapple Upside-Down Cupcakes

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cupcakes

Use pineapple chunks instead of rounds to create bite-sized versions of this Southern favorite. 

 

Pineapple Pie

Recipe: Pineapple Pie

You can easily replace the homemade pie dough with store-bought, if preferred. 

Hummingbird Bundt Cake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Hummingbird Bundt Cake

This bundt cake has all of the same delicious ingredients as the original layer cake, but is a little easier to assemble. 

Pineapple Upside-Down Carrot Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Carrot Cake

Two classic cakes come together to create one crowd-pleasing dessert.

