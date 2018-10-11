Easiest Peanut Butter Cookies

This 4-ingredient, simple peanut butter cookies recipe is a must-have for those moments when a quick dessert is needed on hand.

By Steveny McCalla, Marion Illinois

Recipe Summary

bake:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
prep:
20 mins
Yield:
Makes about 30 cookies
Taking less than 20 minutes to put together and 15 minutes to bake, you can have homemade peanut butter cookies in an easy 35 minutes. Rather than being built on a structure of butter, sugar, and flour, this quick cookie dough solely depends on peanut butter, sugar, and egg for its shape. The oil in the peanut butter and the proteins in the egg blend together with the sugar to make a cookie with a soft texture. In addition to being fast to make, these easy peanut butter cookies are conveniently gluten-free and dairy-free, so you can make them for a get together with friends or for a party away from home without the worry of gluten and dairy allergies.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together 1 cup peanut butter, 1 cup sugar, 1 large egg, and 1 tsp. vanilla extract in a large bowluntil combined; shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place balls 1 inch apart on ungreased baking sheets, and flatten gently with tines of a fork. Bake at 325° for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Remove to wire racks to cool.

Chef's Notes

Variations: Evenly press 1 cup of your desired addition, such as chocolate morsels, chocolate-coated toffee bits, or chopped peanuts, onto the top of prepared cookie dough on baking sheets; bake as directed.

Peanut Butter-and-Chocolate Cookies: Divide peanut butter cookie dough in half. Stir 2 melted semisweet chocolate baking squares into half of dough. Shape doughs into 30 (1-inch) half peanut butter, half chocolate-peanut butter balls. Flatten gently with a spoon. Proceed as directed.

Note: Bake time is per batch.

