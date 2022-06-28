Fresh fruit pies are one of the highlights of summer's produce bounty. You just can't beat the flavor and juiciness of peak-season fruit. Here, sweet ripe peaches cook to supple tenderness in a stunning double-crust delight that's sure to win you "oohs" and "aahs"—whether you present it to your family at the dinner table or a crowd at a get-together.

Unlike many peach pie recipes, which add cinnamon and/or nutmeg to enhance the flavor, we stir in a little vanilla extract for a peaches-and-cream vibe. And we dot the top of the filling with butter before the top crust goes on. As the pie bakes, the butter melts into the filling for added richness. The crust is store-bought but feels homemade because we brush it with egg wash and sprinkle on lots of turbinado sugar for an irresistible crunchy effect in the finished pie.

How to Make Easy Peach Pie

Just a few steps and 20 minutes of prep are all it takes to get this pie in the oven.

First, as the oven preheats, make sure to set out the pie crusts per the package directions. If you try to work with them straight from the fridge, they'll likely tear; you need to take the chill off.

Next, simply stir together sliced peeled peaches, granulated and brown sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice, vanilla, and salt. This mixture will very quickly become very juicy (the cornstarch will thicken the juices).

Unroll a pie crust, roll it a little thinner with a rolling pin, and fit it into a 9-inch pie plate. Add the filling, top it with little butter pieces, and fit the top crust over the filling. Fold the edges under, press to seal top and bottom crust together, and crimp the edges. Brush the top crust with egg wash, sprinkle with turbinado sugar, cut slits to vent the steam, and pop the pie in a 375°F oven. Bake the pie for 55 to 60 minutes, shielding the crust after 40 minutes if needed.

The last, most torturous, step is to cool the pie for at least 30 minutes before digging in. If you cut in too soon, the slices will not hold their shape.

Easy Peach Pie Ingredients

Aside from fresh peaches and refrigerated pie crusts, the remaining ingredients are pretty much kitchen staples: cornstarch, lemon juice, vanilla, salt, butter, egg, and three kinds of sugar. Hear us out, now—there's a good reason for each type of sugar. Brown sugar lends rich caramel notes to the filling, but if we used all brown sugar, the color would be murky.

We balance it with granulated sugar to get the ideal sweetness level. Turbinado goes on the top pie crust, and it's what creates that sparkly, super-crunchy crust.

What Type of Peach Is Best for Pie?

For optimal flavor, use fresh peaches, and seek out a freestone variety, whose flesh easily releases from the pit. With cling or clingstone peaches, as the name indicates, the flesh clings to the pit, so they're a little more work to prepare. We prefer yellow peaches for their traditional color, but you could also use white peaches if you prefer.

In a pinch, you can use frozen sliced peaches. Thaw them completely, drain off the liquid, and pat dry with paper towels before tossing with the other ingredients.

How to Peel Fresh Peaches for Easy Peach Pie

We prefer peeled peaches for this pie, though you technically can leave the peel on if you prefer; it will soften a bit as the pie bakes but is likely to retain a little chew.

For the silkiest filling, remove the peel. The quickest way to do so is with a serrated vegetable peeler or serrated paring knife.

Another popular method is to dip the whole fruit into boiling water for a few seconds, then transfer the fruit immediately to an ice water bath—at which point the skins will easily slip off. But bringing a large pot of water to a boil and setting up a bowl of ice water honestly takes longer than simply peeling the peaches outright. Just know that you need a serrated blade for a proper grip on the skin.

Creative Ideas for Leftover Easy Peach Pie

If you happen to have leftovers, of course you can enjoy them cold from the fridge or reheated in the microwave (30 to 60 seconds) with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.