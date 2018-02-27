Easy Peach Cobbler Recipe

If you ask people what they love the most about summers in the South, more than likely "fresh fruit cobblers" will be in your list of top five answers. Along with long, lazy weekends, minor league baseball games, going to the lake, and making homemade ice cream, a sweet, simple cobbler made with juicy, seasonal fruit is about as close to heaven as you can get on a summer's afternoon. Pies are fantastic for when you want to impress your guests—it can take a real baker's talent and a lot of time in the kitchen to make excellent homemade crusts—roll them out, place them in the pie pan without tearing them, then cut strips and place them into a lattice top. A cobbler is much easier; the crusts or toppings are very simplified and it doesn't take nearly as much time. This unpretentious six-ingredient recipe comes together in just 10 minutes, and you don't have to fuss over fitting a pastry crust into a pan. Simply melt butter in the baking dish, then mix flour, sugar, milk, and vanilla together and pour onto the butter. Then spoon peaches over the batter mixture and bake. It can't get any easier, or any more delicious. This deliciously simple recipe from Jessica and Stephen Rose, of The Peach Truck, will serve six people. "Or, probably more accurately, two—if I'm one of them," Stephen says.