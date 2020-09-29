Easy No-Bake Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

Quick! The bake sale is tomorrow, and you have to whip up a batch of cookies. What recipe do you reach for? It has to be quick and easy, delicious, and a crowd-pleaser. And minimal effort is the name of this game in this scenario. You'd be hard pressed to find a cookie recipe simpler than this one. It’s a family favorite for good reason. In fact, we are big fans of the “no bake” movement because it allows us to create tasty final products with easy, short prep times. Busy people love a short prep time, and this one takes the cake…or, cookie, as it were. This recipe for No-Bake Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies comes together quickly with oats, flaked coconut, and peanut butter. It’s a winning combination of flavors and textures. It’s a hearty cookie with great chocolate flavor, and this recipe couldn’t be easier or more delicious.This recipe mixes up in just a few quick steps. Stir together the oats, coconut, cocoa, vanilla, and peanut butter, and set it aside. Then heat the sugar, milk, and butter on the stovetop, bringing it to a boil. Pour the liquid mixture into the oat mixture (that you set aside in the first step), and stir well. Spoon dollops of the dough onto a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet, and let them cool. You’ll have tasty cookies in no time. They’re great for after-school snacks and after-dinner treats. We have to warn you, though, if you leave these deliciously easy treats out for Santa, don't expect to have any leftover cookies come Christmas morning.This recipe is great for peanut butter lovers, chocoholics, and the elusive “oatmeal is my favorite cookie" eater. It has something for everyone, and it's all wrapped up in one delicious, hearty, snackable cookie. It just doesn’t get better than this. Plus, there’s no baking involved. Have we convinced you yet? Good. Enjoy!