Easy Coconut Macaroons

Elegant and welcome at any truly Southern gathering, coconut macaroons bespeak sophistication and refinement. What many don't know is that these classic favorites are one of the easiest dainty finger desserts that you can make, and since they're only made of a few ingredients, they're just as easy to make in bulk for large get-togethers.Shredded sweetened coconut is suspended throughout a chewy mixture that is sweet and unmistakably milky. Flavored with vanilla and made predominately from sweetened condensed milk, the coconut macaroon gets it characteristic shape from whipped egg whites that are folded into the coconut mixture. The egg whites provide structure and expand when in the oven, allowing the macaroons to lift. While baking, the air trapped in the egg whites fills the coconut macaroons and turns them into the light and chewy treats that they are. Once cooled, the outside is firm and holds up well while the interior remains soft for days after the macaroons have been made.If you have extra time or you just so happen to love pairing coconut with chocolate, after the macaroons have cooled, dip the bottom of each macaroon in a pool of melted dark chocolate and then transfer them to a parchment paper lined surface. Allow the chocolate to cool and harden, and you will be left with chocolate-coconut macaroons that are just as easy to pick up and enjoy as the others. Now get to the kitchen and begin the short and sweet process of making something Southern and classy for your family and friends to enjoy.