This cookie mimics the irresistible chewiness of your favorite boxed brownie mix. While brownies made with butter and milk chocolate are more fudgey in texture, oil-based brownies that rely on cocoa powder for chocolate flavor have an unmistakable chewy quality that is downright delicious. By making a cookie dough out of a simple mixture of powdered sugar, cocoa powder, egg white, salt, and a little melted butter, we've achieved a cookie that bakes into a convincing copy of your favorite chewy brownie but with all the perks of being a cookie.The cookie dough itself is a one bowl wonder that comes together in less than 5 minutes. At first, it looks like the dry ingredients will never combine, but the more you stir, the more the sugar dissolves into the eggs and melted butter creating an extra sticky but perfectly scoopable cookie dough. The melted butter gives additional richness alongside the semisweet chocolate chips scattered throughout the dough. This recipe yields a dozen modestly sized cookies, but feel free to double (or triple) the recipe if you're making them for a crowd. An additional flavor option is to add 1/2 teaspoon of peppermint extract to the dough to make a flavorful mint chocolate brownie cookie—we've tried both mint chocolate and regular brownie cookies from this recipe, and they're both fantastic.