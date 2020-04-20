Easy Brownie Cookies

This cookie mimics the irresistible chewiness of your favorite boxed brownie mix. While brownies made with butter and milk chocolate are more fudgey in texture, oil-based brownies that rely on cocoa powder for chocolate flavor have an unmistakable chewy quality that is downright delicious. By making a cookie dough out of a simple mixture of powdered sugar, cocoa powder, egg white, salt, and a little melted butter, we've achieved a cookie that bakes into a convincing copy of your favorite chewy brownie but with all the perks of being a cookie.The cookie dough itself is a one bowl wonder that comes together in less than 5 minutes. At first, it looks like the dry ingredients will never combine, but the more you stir, the more the sugar dissolves into the eggs and melted butter creating an extra sticky but perfectly scoopable cookie dough. The melted butter gives additional richness alongside the semisweet chocolate chips scattered throughout the dough. This recipe yields a dozen modestly sized cookies, but feel free to double (or triple) the recipe if you're making them for a crowd. An additional flavor option is to add 1/2 teaspoon of peppermint extract to the dough to make a flavorful mint chocolate brownie cookie—we've tried both mint chocolate and regular brownie cookies from this recipe, and they're both fantastic.

By Micah A Leal

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix powdered sugar, cocoa powder, egg, egg white, salt, and butter together with a spatula until it forms a sticky dough. (Note: It will take a moment for all of the ingredients to come together and not look incredibly dry—just keep mixing and it will eventually come together). Add chocolate chips and stir to combine.

  • Scoop and roll 1 tablespoon-size portions into balls with lightly greased hands. Place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, about 2 inches apart. Bake at 350°F for 15 minutes, rotating sheet pan halfway through baking. 

Chef's Notes

If you want to make a mint-chocolate variation, simply add 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract to the cookie dough as you're mixing it.

