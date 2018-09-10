Easy Blackberry Cobbler
It's simple, and it's also spectacular.
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Rather than breaking a sweat over the perfect pie crust and lattice top for your farmers' market blackberries, use them up in a simple cobbler. All you need are fresh berries plus 5 more ingredients. To make it special, top with whipped cream and a mint garnish. If you are not serving it immediately, keep the different components separate as to avoid getting them soggy. This quick and easy recipe makes for a great entertaining dessert for your next summer cookout.