Easy Blackberry Cobbler

It's simple, and it's also spectacular.

By Southern Living Editors

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr
Yield:
Makes 6 servings
Rather than breaking a sweat over the perfect pie crust and lattice top for your farmers' market blackberries, use them up in a simple cobbler. All you need are fresh berries plus 5 more ingredients. To make it special, top with whipped cream and a mint garnish. If you are not serving it immediately, keep the different components separate as to avoid getting them soggy. This quick and easy recipe makes for a great entertaining dessert for your next summer cookout.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Place blackberries in a lightly greased 8-inch square baking dish; sprinkle with lemon juice. Stir together egg, sugar, and flour in a medium bowl until mixture resembles coarse meal. Sprinkle over fruit. Drizzle melted butter over topping.

  • Bake at 375°F for 35 minutes or until lightly browned and bubbly. Let stand 10 minutes. Serve warm with whipped cream, if desired. Garnish with fresh mint sprig, if desired.

  • For a neat presentation, bake for the same amount of time in 6 (8-oz.) ramekins on an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet.

